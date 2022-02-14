ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jonathan Rothberg named interim CEO of Quantum Si

By Preeti Singh
 1 day ago
Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantum Si’s (NASDAQ:QSI) Board of Directors, has been named...

Related
Seeking Alpha

United States Steel CFO Christine Breves to step down

United States Steel (NYSE:X) said Christine Breves, senior VP & CFO, will resign in 2022, after nine years of service with the firm. Breves will continue to serve as CFO while X conducts a search for a permanent replacement. She also agreed to stay on as executive VP – Business...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Avantor chairman Rajiv Gupta to retire

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) said Rajiv Gupta will retire as chairman of the board at the end of his current term and will not stand for re-election at the annual stockholders meeting on May 12. The board will announce the selection of a new chairperson later this month.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

One World Products Appoints Timothy Woods As Chief Financial Officer

Cannabis and hemp producer One World Products, Inc. (OTC:OWPC) appointed Timothy Woods as the company’s chief financial officer. Woods will focus on continuing the build-out of a best-in-class financial team as One World seeks to expand its global platform of sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions. “Timothy possesses an impeccable...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors
Business Wire

Stablix Names Tony Kingsley CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stablix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted protein stabilization (TPS) as a novel therapeutic modality, today announced the appointment of Tony Kingsley as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kingsley replaces interim CEO Dr. Carlo Rizzuto, partner at founding investor Versant Ventures, who remains on Stablix’s board of directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
St. Joseph Post

Mosaic Life Care names interim CEO

A veteran health care executive has been named interim Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic Life Care. Mike Poore, currently interim CEO for Faquier Health in Virginia, will begin his duties in St. Joseph March 14th. He will fill the vacancy left with the abrupt early retirement of CEO Dr. Mark Laney, part of the leadership shakeup at Mosaic that also saw the departure of Chief Operating Officer Michael Pulido. Mosaic has been silent on their departures, other than a statement issued earlier this month by the Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
gamingintelligence.com

The year of living dangerously: exclusive interview with Bragg interim CEO Paul Godfrey

Bragg Gaming Group interim chief executive officer Paul Godfrey and chief strategy officer Yaniv Spielberg speak to Gaming Intelligence about a year of turmoil and triumph. Bragg Gaming Group is a curious company. You would think that any company churning through chief executives in quick succession would be in a desperate downward spiral but its momentum remains good.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
thesalemnewsonline.com

SMDH fires Lucas, hires interim CEO

Salem Memorial District Hospital’s (SMDH) board of directors fired Kasey Lucas as chief executive officer (CEO) and hired an interim replacement Friday during a special called meeting in the hospital library, according to a release from the SMDH board. SMDH selected Bill May as interim CEO, effective immediately. May...
SALEM, MO
beautypackaging.com

The Estée Lauder Companies Promotes Daniel Mahler to Executive Vice President

The Estée Lauder Companies has promoted Daniel Mahler to executive vice president, Global Transformation and Category Leadership, effective July 1, 2021. He will continue to report jointly to Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, and Tracey T. Travis, executive vice president of finance and chief financial officer. “Our...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Waratek names Douglas Ennis as CEO

Waratek announced that it has appointed Douglas Ennis as Chief Executive Officer. To meet growing demand for its solutions and better serve its global customer base, the firm has also launched a new US head office in Chicago’s Fulton Market District and moved into a new, expanded worldwide headquarters in South Docklands, Dublin, Ireland.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Ocean Casino Resort names interim CEO Callahan its new GM

Ocean Casino Resort promoted Bill Callahan, previously interim CEO, to general manager, according to a Monday announcement. Callahan joined Ocean in July 2020 as senior vice president of hospitality, was promoted to executive vice president of hospitality & gaming in July 2021, then approved by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement in November 2021 as the interim CEO.
GAMBLING
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jordan named CEO of Marimn Health

PLUMMER — The Coeur d’Alene Tribe has named Janice Jordan as the CEO of Marimn Health. Jordan will assume her new role March 7. “It’s an honor to step into this role and I’m humbled to serve as the next leader of Marimn Health," Jordan said in a press release. "We have a great deal of momentum and I am excited to grow the organization and continue to serve the community in new and exciting ways."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Inside Indiana Business

IWU Graduate Named GE Digital Named CEO

GE Digital, a subsidiary of General Electric, has hired ’95 IWU graduate Scott Reese as chief executive officer. He most recently served as executive vice president of product development and manufacturing solutions with Autodesk. Reese holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Spirit picks new interim CEO

The chairman of the company has also changed. North Sea producer Spirit Energy, majority-owned by UK energy group Centrica, announced on February 2 that it had appointed Neil McCulloch as its interim CEO, as current boss Chris Cox is set to depart the company at the end of the month.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Jim Andersen Named Interim CEO of SG360°

SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, announced that effective immediately, James (Jim) Andersen has been appointed Interim CEO of SG360° in the wake of the death of the previous CEO, John A. Wallace, Jr. on January 4, 2022. Mr. Andersen has extensive and successful decades...
BUSINESS
Biz Times

AbleLight names new president and CEO

AbleLight, the nonprofit organization formerly known as Bethesda Lutheran Communities, has named Keith Jones as its next president and chief executive officer. Jones succeeds Mike Thirtle, who left the Watertown-based organization last June after seven…
WATERTOWN, WI
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Save A Lot names new CEO

ST. ANN — Discount grocer Save A Lot announced Wednesday that it had named the leader of the one of the country’s largest food distributors as its new CEO. Leon Bergmann will join the St. Ann-based company in March from Detroit-based Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors. He previously held leadership roles at Unified Grocers and SuperValu, which used to own Save A Lot.
SAINT ANN, MO
ngtnews.com

McIntyre Brought in as Electric Last Mile Interim CEO

Shauna McIntyre, a member of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s board of directors, has been appointed interim CEO and president, succeeding James Taylor, who resigned from his role as CEO and a member of the board. In addition, Brian Krzanich has been appointed non-executive chairman of the board, replacing...
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Shipt Names Kamau Witherspoon as CEO

Birmingham, Ala.-based delivery specialist Shipt has named Kamau Witherspoon as CEO, effective March 1. Witherspoon, previously SVP of operations for Target, succeeds Kelly Caruso in the role. Target acquired Shipt in 2017 for $550 million, and the company operates as a wholly owned Target subsidiary. Caruso took the helm at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
