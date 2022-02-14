ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender, is on Biden’s Supreme Court list

kcaw.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Jackson also served for eight years as a...

www.kcaw.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Court Of Appeals
kmaland.com

Grassley awaits Biden's Supreme Court nominee

(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it's too soon to speculate on whether President Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed. That vacancy on the High Court was created when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced his retirement. Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and Committee Chairman Dick Durbin regarding the opening. In an interview as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he's awaiting the president's announcement of a nominee before making any comment. However, he warns against selecting anyone who would attempt to legislate from the bench.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wlds.com

Durbin Defends Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Announcement

An Illinois Senator is defending President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would be resigning at summer recess in late June after 28 years on the court. Senator Dick Durbin, who is Chairman of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Here’s why Trump once again is claiming ‘spying’ by Democrats

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert [sic] Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. … In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy