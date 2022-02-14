Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender, is on Biden’s Supreme Court list

(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it's too soon to speculate on whether President Biden's U.S. Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed. That vacancy on the High Court was created when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer recently announced his retirement. Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and Committee Chairman Dick Durbin regarding the opening. In an interview as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says he's awaiting the president's announcement of a nominee before making any comment. However, he warns against selecting anyone who would attempt to legislate from the bench.
