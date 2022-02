Kanye West is going through a divorce with Kim Kardashian, his wife of nearly seven years and the mother to their four children. Divorce, famously one of the hardest emotional journeys a person can experience, is likely exponentially more tumultuous when both parties involved happen to be some of the most famous people on the planet. West, who now goes by Ye, is coping in his own ways; he’s recording new music, throwing baby Birkin bags around Manhattan’s East Village, and most recently, making the funniest, pettiest digs against his soon-to-be ex-wife’s current boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO