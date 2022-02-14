ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as oil rallies

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against greenback * Touches weakest intraday level since Feb. 4 at 1.2783 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.5% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, recovering from an earlier 10-day low, as escalating concern that Russia would invade Ukraine bolstered oil prices. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2725 to the greenback, or 78.59 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Feb. 4 at 1.2783. It was the only G10 currency to gain ground against the greenback. "In many ways Canada and Russia are mirrors of one other in terms of commodity exports," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "If Russia is cut off from the global market in any way, Canada will be called on to fill the gap." Canada is a major producer of oil, which climbed to a seven-year high after the United States said that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.5% higher at $95.46 a barrel, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of major currencies. Also helping the greenback, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reiterated calls for a faster pace of Fed interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, sources said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa. Canada's inflation report for January, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the outlook for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. Money markets expect the central bank to tighten next month for the first time since October 2018. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.3 basis points at 1.904%, after touching on Friday its highest intraday level in nearly three years at 1.961%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine wane

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base in an apparent de-escalation, delivering investors a measure of relief. The tension between world powers over the Ukraine...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Flat, CPI Next

It has been a quiet week for the Canadian dollar, despite the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, which has captivated the world’s attention. The lack of movement could change on Wednesday, as Canada releases the inflation report for February. Canada CPI expected to rise. Canada’s CPI looked weak in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar struggles for clear direction amid Ukraine uncertainty

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2702 to 1.2774 * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.6% lower * Canadian home prices rise 4.9% in January * Canadian 10-year yield touches a 3-year high By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors weighed tentative signs of easing tension in Ukraine and looked ahead to key Canadian inflation data. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2729 to the greenback, or 78.56 U.S. cents, after fluctuating in a range of 1.2702 to 1.2774. "I think why we are so choppy is because we are not getting a very clear picture on the Russia-Ukraine situation," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & Precious Metals Risk Management, Silver Gold Bull. "Right now, the Canadian dollar is going to trade like a risk-currency. It's going to follow the tone for the S&Ps (S&P 500 stock market index) more closely than oil." Wall Street surged in a broad rally after Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops from the Ukraine border, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies and the price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 3.6% lower at $92.07 a barrel. Oil has been supported in recent weeks by the prospect of a disruption in Russian energy supplies. Domestic data showed that home prices jumped 4.9% in January from December to notch a fresh record, as demand continued to rise even as new listings plunged amid cold and snowy weather. Canada's inflation report for January, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the outlook for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. Money markets expect the central bank to tighten next month for the first time since October 2018. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest level since February 2019 at 1.973%, up 6.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Baffled by the chaos in Canada? So are Canadians

OTTAWA, Ontario — It seemed a classically Canadian moment in a scene otherwise torn from the book of Trump America. Between the intersection transformed into a mosh pit and the graceful Parliament buildings cluttered with “fake news,” “the Great Resist” and “Covid red pill” signs, a middle-aged man named Johnny Rowe perched on a median last weekend with an amplifier and a simple greeting.
AMERICAS
Reuters

Australia shares rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, as signs of cooling tensions between Russia and Ukraine whetted risk appetite, with CSL being one of the top performers after the biopharma major trounced estimates of half-year earnings. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 0.3% at 7,225.4, as of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#G10#Oil Futures#Forexlive#St Louis Federal Reserve#Fed#Bank Of Canada
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rebound on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday as signs of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine aided investor sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** By 0200 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose...
MARKETS
Reuters

G20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Top Indonesian economic officials on Wednesday backed the expanded use of local currencies in trade and investment, instead of the U.S. dollar, to help maintain stability in global financial markets as pandemic-era stimulus is withdrawn. Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20...
MARKETS
Reuters

Japanese shares track sharp gains on Wall Street; tech stocks shine

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, led by technology stocks tracking gains in their U.S. peers, after signs of de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine drove Wall Street sharply higher. By 0127 GMT, the Nikkei share average (.N225) advanced 2% to 27,390.21, while the broader Topix...
STOCKS
Reuters

London copper holds steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - London copper prices held steady on Wednesday on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions, offsetting pressure from expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was little changed at $9,971 a tonne, as of 0325...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Indian shares edge higher as Ukraine tensions ease

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally on the back of gains in IT and auto stocks, as fears of a potential Russian invasion into Ukraine eased. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5% to 16,430, as of 0346 GMT,...
WORLD
Reuters

China nickel provider Lygend Resources to go public in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese nickel producer and trader Lygend Resources & Technology Co Ltd has applied to make an initial public share offering on the Hong Kong Exchange. The application did not reveal how much money Lygend plans to raise from the Hong Kong IPO. Its Jan-Sept profit last year stood at 415 million yuan ($65.5 million).
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Asian markets gain as Ukraine tensions ease, oil prices dip

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile. “In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able...
MARKETS
Reuters

G20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Top Indonesian economic officials on Wednesday backed the expanded use of local currencies in trade and investment, instead of the U.S. dollar, to help maintain stability in global financial markets as pandemic-era stimulus is withdrawn. Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 major economies...
MARKETS
International Business Times

S&P 500, Nasdaq Climb Over 1% On Signs Of Easing Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data. Russia said some of its military units were...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's factory inflation hits 6-month low on government curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in six months in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control surging raw material costs weighed on producer prices. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1% from a year ago, the data showed, slower...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy