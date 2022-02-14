ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Impractical Jokers are setting their sights on a special episode return following the news that series regular Joe Gatto would exit the long-running truTV favorite. An all-new supersized episode of the prank show will play across TBS, TNT, and truTV on Saturday, April 2 fThis is a first-time event for...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Impractical Jokers Season 10 Photos Have Started Dropping, And Fans Are Already Missing Joe Gatto

After nine seasons, it might have seemed as if truTV's fan-favorite series Impractical Jokers would continue delivering laughs unperturbed for the rest of time. (No doubt measured via a collapsible grandfather clock or some other prank-friendly timepiece.) Alas, things took an unexpected left turn just as 2021 came to a close, with founding member Joe Gatto announcing his exit ahead of Season 10. Rather than bringing in a replacement to round out the quartet, the other three members have chosen to film new episodes as a trio, and now fans can take their first look at the threesome behind the scenes, even while mourning Gatto’s absence.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
Joe Gatto
TVLine

TVLine Items: JoJo Joins CW Drama, Rejiggered Impractical Jokers and More

Click here to read the full article. All American is getting an injection of musical talent: Singer JoJo has joined the CW drama in the recurring role of Sabine, a famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old, our sister site Deadline reports. Sabine teams up with Layla for her next album, hoping to find a new sound. In the process, she will put her trust in the up and coming music producer. JoJo makes her debut when Season 4 resumes on the Feb. 21. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * A supersized episode of Impractical...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto's Estranged Wife Bessy Brings Kids to His Comedy Show

Joe Gatto's estranged wife Bessy Gatto is still showing her support for the Impractical Jokers alum amid their divorce. Just two months after the couple announced they have decided to go their separate ways after eight years of marriage, Bessy was in the crowd cheering Gatto on at his latest comedy show, with the former couple's children – daughter Milana, 6, and son Remington, 4 – even making an appearance on stage.
RELATIONSHIPS
fox40jackson.com

‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto’s wife supports his comedy amid split after nine years

On Feb. 6, Joe Gatto got to share the stage with his children at a comedy show in New York – and it was filmed by his estranged wife Bessy Gatto. On Monday, the 39-year-old uploaded a video that showed the former “Impractical Jokers” star with children Remington “Remo,” 5, and Milana, 7, as they were met with applause. Remo seemingly didn’t want to leave behind the cheering crowd despite the show ending, which led him to be ushered off by his big sister.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and estranged wife Bessy spark reconciliation rumors as they attend a concert with daughter, six, on Valentine's Day

Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation as they attended an Imagine Dragons concert with their six-year-old daughter Milana on Valentine's Day. The former Impractical Jokers star, 45, beamed as he posed for a cozy snap with Bessy and Milana at the UBS Arena...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Tnt#Impractical Jokers#Tbs
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Are Rushing to Support Kaley Cuoco After Seeing Her Heartbreaking Instagram

One year later, Kaley Cuoco misses her dog Norman more than ever. While on the set of The Flight Attendant season 2, the 36-year-old actress took a moment to pay tribute to her four-legged best friend on Instagram. In honor of one year passing since Norman's death, Kaley shared a never-before-seen photo of her and her late pup enjoying each other’s company. In the black-and-white picture, posted on January 15, Kaley holds Norman in her arms while the two look directly at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Candace Cameron Bure Says She And Bob Saget Got Into 'Little Tiff' Before His Death

Candace Cameron Bure lovingly recalled her final conversation and last words with Bob Saget before the comedian died in January. During an appearance on “Today” this week, Bure told Hoda Kotb that she and Saget, who played her father on “Full House,” got into a “little tiff” just two weeks before Saget died, but luckily were able to patch things up right away.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy