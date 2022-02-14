ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
WDBO

New this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah chart Kanye West's fascinating journey over 20 years in the new multi-part documentary, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," which is being rolled out in installments on Netflix. In part one, hitting Netflix on Wednesday, Ye is not yet famous and trying to make a name for himself, while his friends document his every move and his sweet relationship with his late mother Donda before his life changed with the release of "College Dropout" in 2004. Also coming to Netflix on Wednesday is a new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," in which Leatherface returns after 50 years to terrorize some new unlucky souls starring "Eighth Grade" breakout Elsie Fisher.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Amazon Unveils Key Art For Season 4

Prime Video has released the official key art for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It features a self-confident and determined Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) who looks ready to take on whatever comes her way. See it below. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. In season 4, per Prime Video’s description: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres February 18 on Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Eion Bailey
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Harold Perrineau
/Film

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Review: It's Finally Time To Unravel Midge's Flaws

Midge Maisel is a winner. She's a magnetic motormouth with endless charm and a direct line to even the most cynical funny bones. As the series title indicates, she's gifted with the undeniable ability to leave both friends and strangers stunned, with nothing to do but marvel at the sheer force of her. It only takes a few moments of her dazzle to realize why Joel (Michael Zegen) first fell in love with her, why Susie (Alex Borstein) took a special interest in her talents, and why even one of the world's most beloved comedians Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) can't seem to keep away. And therein lies the problem of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The show's greatest asset has too often doubled as a notable flaw: Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is destined for greatness and no matter how enormous the obstacle, there's little doubt that she'll quickly surmount it.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#The Week Of#The Walking Dead#Epix#Nbc#Peacock Rrb
boweryboyshistory.com

Category: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Midge, Joel, Susie and the gang are back! The world seemed like a much simpler place the last time we saw a new episode of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel back in December of 2019. The fourth season of the award-winning New York City-based comedy starts Friday, February 18, with new episodes each week. And it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Mrs. Maisel' returns — and it's still marvelous

As Season 4 kicks off, Miriam "Midge" Maisel's once soaring stand-up career has taken a hit, and so has her bank account. But that doesn't seem to have affected her wardrobe budget or wicked sense of humor. Several story lines and characters from the past seem to have vanished into thin air. But that's not why you tune in. The cast, led by Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, is so adept at spitting out the rapid-fire zingers, they should be getting Olympic medals. One downer: Unlike past seasons, the new episodes are being released on a weekly basis. Debuts Friday, Amazon Prime.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

‘Blockbuster’: Melissa Fumero Joins Randall Park for Netflix Comedy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero has found her next TV gig as she joins Netflix‘s upcoming comedy Blockbuster. She will star alongside the previously announced Randall Park in the single-camera workplace comedy from creators Vanessa Ramos, David Caspe, and Jackie Clarke. Additional casting will be announced soon, as the show about the last remaining Blockbuster video store takes shape at the streamer.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
People

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will conclude after five seasons. On Thursday, the Prime Video show, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino, announced it was renewed for its fifth and final season. Production on the last chapter of the series is currently underway. The announcement comes...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Winter TV Watch List: Mickey Mouse and Mrs. Maisel Return (And So Does Leatherface)

Some weeks it seems like the streamers really are catering to every demographic. How else can you explain a single week that sees both the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” franchises making long overdue returns? There’s also a new Adam Scott show that makes returning to the office an even creepier experience, a dramatic retelling of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and animated adventures starring Mickey Mouse and Cuphead. See? Every demographic dutifully covered.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Moms Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron Share the 'Truth' Behind Their Authentic Performances (Exclusive)

The new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will take Midge and Joel's careers in directions their mothers, Rose Weissman and Shirley Maisel, could never have predicted. When brought to life by Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron, the two characters have an incredible authenticity that has reminded millions of viewers of their own parents or relatives. In an interview with PopCulture.com, the two stars spilled the secrets behind their performances and teased Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Alex Borstein Teases When She Would Leave 'Family Guy' (Exclusive)

Family Guy started its 20th season in September, and Alex Borstein has been there since the beginning as the voice of Lois Griffin. There is no end in sight for the Seth MacFarlane-created show, which has already been renewed for a 21st season. While chatting with PopCulture.com to tease The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Borstein said she saw no reason for Family Guy to end as long as the writing continues to be funny.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Says TV Networks Need to ‘Up the Game a Little Bit’

Amy Sherman-Palladino is one of the more successful examples of a comedy showrunner transitioning from network TV to prestige television. Best known for her endlessly quotable series “Gilmore Girls,” which ran on The CW from 2000-2007 (before an eventual Netflix revival), she went on to create one of the most successful comedies of the streaming era in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The period piece has drawn particular praise for its lavish production design, something that could only be possible with a streaming budget. But despite her success at Amazon, Sherman-Palladino is not writing off network television. In a new interview with...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022 from 'Borat' to 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Prime Video is headed into February with tons of exciting content, including a brand new romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day, a thrilling action series, and the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The platform also has plenty of movies and TV shows, both new and old alike, arriving on the platform this month.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Dads Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak Preview Big Changes in Season 4 (Exclusive)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel isn't just about Midge Maisel's journey to the top of the stand-up comedy world. It's also about the relationships between parents and their children, who are going in entirely unexpected directions as adults. Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollack's on-screen children have careers neither of them could have imagined when the show began. Now heading into Season 4, things are only going to get more interesting, the two stars told PopCulture.com in a recent interview.
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy