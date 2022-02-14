TREASURIES-U.S. yields off highs with eyes on Ukraine border

(Updates prices, changes comment, adds detail on Ukraine) By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Monday with investors keeping close tabs on the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Comments from a top Federal Reserve official on the need to signal a strong backing to the 2% inflation target with higher rates kept yields higher earlier in the session, with the 10-year note yielding above 2%, while the two-year rose faster and the curve flattened. But headlines about an attack from Russia on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday triggered bond buying and yields fell off their session highs. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border of Ukraine. It denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion, but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a range of demands are met, including barring Kyiv from ever joining the NATO alliance. The intensifying conflict has also been a drag on financial markets, weighing on risky assets like stocks while helping drive oil to its highest since 2014. "Today it's just been different headlines tied to the same geopolitical risk," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. "It's a risk-on risk-off type phenomenon in the markets, not so much the economic impact. One can translate into the other... but we're not at the point where this would impact any of the Fed's decisions." St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Monday on CNBC that the Fed's "credibility is on the line" in its quest to bring inflation down from the current 40-year high of more than 7%. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.6 basis points to 1.988% after touching a high of 2.026%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.7 basis points to 2.292%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 40.5 basis points after having touched its tightest since July 2020. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6.4 basis points at 1.581%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.886%, after closing at 2.82% on Friday. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.51%. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.356%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Andrea Ricci)