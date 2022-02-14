‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

After nine seasons, it might have seemed as if truTV's fan-favorite series Impractical Jokers would continue delivering laughs unperturbed for the rest of time. (No doubt measured via a collapsible grandfather clock or some other prank-friendly timepiece.) Alas, things took an unexpected left turn just as 2021 came to a close, with founding member Joe Gatto announcing his exit ahead of Season 10. Rather than bringing in a replacement to round out the quartet, the other three members have chosen to film new episodes as a trio, and now fans can take their first look at the threesome behind the scenes, even while mourning Gatto’s absence.

