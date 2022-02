COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has added a second member in Austin Parks of Memorial High School in Saint Marys, Ohio. The three-star recruit is the nation’s No. 148 player and No. 18 center. Since Chris Holtmann took over the program in 2017, Parks is the seventh in-state commit the Buckeyes have landed, with at least one in every class. They beat out eight other schools, including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan State.

