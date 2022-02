PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a bit of a cloudy start as we still have some of those high thin cirrus clouds in place from the end of the day yesterday. They give us a bit of a filtered sunshine effect through the morning hours. But we’ll gradually see them peel away to the east, and mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. So grab the shades and once again something warm to wear out the door; dress in layers.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO