Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 2/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
 1 day ago
Editor’s note: The Idaho Capital Sun will publish this update on Idaho hospitals daily, except for holidays and Saturdays.

Idaho’s coronavirus hospitalizations are trending in the right direction, with fewer people hospitalized and newly admitted each day.

However, more patients are sick enough to need intensive care. Several days last week, more than 40% of ICU patients in Idaho had COVID-19. More than 100 people statewide are in ICUs with COVID-19 on an average day, according to Idaho Capital Sun analysis of hospital data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

The state continues to struggle with hospital capacity, now 21 days since “crisis standards of care” were once again activated. Idaho’s ICUs are more than 85% full. When ICUs are too full, it becomes harder for patients who need critical care to receive it in a timely fashion.

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Jan. 24 announced the reactivation of crisis standards for the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.

Meanwhile, Idaho Gov. Brad Little has requested more than 500 health care personnel through a federal contractor, to help hospitals respond to the surge.

Following in the path of its predecessors, the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus seems to be moving into more rural parts of Idaho.

Emergency room data from hospitals statewide show an increase in ER visits related to COVID-19 in rural counties and towns such as Arco, Jerome, Kellogg, Mountain Home and Orofino.

About 18% of all emergency room visits in Idaho are related to COVID-19, according to a Sun analysis of data for the week of Feb. 4-10. That’s down from about 22% the week before, which reflects the rapid decrease in omicron cases.

Idahoans who are fully vaccinated and have received their COVID-19 booster shot are 11 times less likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus disease, according to omicron-era data provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Even without a booster shot, Idahoans who completed their 1-dose or 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine series reduced their risk of hospitalization four-fold, the data show.

Most patients in the hospital with COVID-19, particularly those who need intensive care, are unvaccinated, according to Saint Alphonsus Health System officials and data from St. Luke’s Health System .

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

The trend in Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICUs and deaths

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals on Monday, Feb. 14 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.)

The numbers here are 7-day rolling averages. The larger the difference between current and previous rolling average, the faster that metric is changing. Numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day’s rolling average, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 498 (previous: 505) which is 21.4% (previous: 21.8%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 113 (previous: 112)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 16 (previous: 17)
  • Patients newly admitted to the hospital each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 65 (previous: 63)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 5 (previous: 5)
  • Patients newly admitted with COVID-19 each day, by age:
    Children: 2 (previous: 2)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)
    20s: 2 (previous: 3)
    30s: 5 (previous: 4)
    40s: 4 (previous: 4)
    50s: 7 (previous: 7)
    60s: 13 (previous: 13)
    70s: 16 (previous: 16)
    80+: 13 (previous: 13)
    age unknown: 1 (previous: 1)
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 19 (previous: 19)

The rolling-average daily numbers for influenza:

  • People hospitalized with the flu: 2 (previous: 2) which is 0.1% (previous: 0.1%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People hospitalized with the flu and COVID: 0 (previous: 0) which is 0.0% (previous: 0.0%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People newly admitted with the flu: 0 (previous: 0)
  • ICU patients with the flu: 1 (previous: 1)
  • Flu deaths in Idaho hospitals: 0 (previous: 0)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.)

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 2/14): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

