ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Mattress Mack’ loses record $9.5M Super Bowl bet

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5bA9_0eEJHy2f00

( The Hill ) – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, lost a record $9.5 million in a Super Bowl LVI bet, Chron.com reported .

McIngvale, a regular participant in the world of sports gambling, placed a $4.5 million wager for the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl last week.

McIngvale initially placed his wager when the Bengals covered the spread for the contest, but the furniture owner placed a bet for the team to actually win the contest instead of covering the spread.

The Bengals, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, were 4.5-point underdogs in their big game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Chron.com

Gallery Furniture customers who purchased a mattress set or reclining furniture priced at $3,000 or more would’ve received their money back if Cincinnati won the contest.

If the Bengals won the game, McIngvale would have won more than $7.7 million in earnings, Chron.com reported.

The Bengals lost to the Rams, 23-20, on Sunday night. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

Throughout this year, McIngvale has lost $15.4 million on sports gambling, losing wagers on NFL playoff match-ups and the college football national championship game.

McIngvale won a $3.46 million best last year when he correctly wagered that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Chron.com reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2022 odds: Everything you need to know

Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover) Moneyline: Rams -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bengals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total) Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined. The Rams have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar Media Inc
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Super Bowl LVI grades

Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp stalled the Bengals' bid for their first championship, leading the Rams to their second Super Bowl win and fourth overall title. Super Bowl LVI's three-point margin finished off a stretch of seven one-score games to close the season. Here are the grades from the 2021 campaign's final Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs, results throughout NFL history: Every winning, losing team and MVP from every Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are looking to etch their names into the NFL history books Sunday by becoming the third consecutive quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Tom Brady took home the award for a record fifth time last season after leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl win. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback the Buccaneers defeated in the Super Bowl, won MVP honors the previous year in Kansas City's win over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams' Super Bowl win might not fix their home-field disadvantage

INGLEWOOD -- Despite incredible on-field success that culminated in a 23-20 Super Bowl LVI win Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams have had a hard time creating a true home-field advantage at SoFi Stadium. That trend continued against the Cincinnati Bengals even though the Rams were playing in their home stadium.
NFL
CBS Sports

Madden NFL 22 Super Bowl 56 simulation: Aaron Donald captures MVP as Rams knock off Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI, will kick off in a matter of hours, and it will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams duking it out for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. If you're anything like me, you've essentially been counting down the seconds leading up to the Super Bowl ever since Championship Sunday. I'll even admit that I subjected myself to watching a flag football competition -- otherwise known as the Pro Bowl -- just to get my football fix.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
FanSided

Ball don’t lie: 3 worst calls from Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56 offered a signature moment for Matthew Stafford, and a culmination of hard work from Aaron Donald. It also gave us some truly awful officiating. The Super Bowl 56 officiating crew lasted one half of football — that’s as long as Ron Torbert’s crew could go without getting involved in the end result of the biggest game of the Rams’ and Bengals’ players lives.
NFL
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy