A 79-year-old man who has been living in Florida for decades, is finally to go on trial over his alleged participation in the mass shooting of at least 19 people in Argentina 50 years ago.Roberto Guillermo Bravo, a former officer in the Argentine navy and who later served as a diplomat in the US, is accused of involvement in what became known as the “Trelew massacre”, a mass shooting of political prisoners in August 1972 while Argentina was ruled by a military-backed dictatorship.For decades, the families of 16 people who were killed that day, along with those of three people...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO