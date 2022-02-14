ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

All westbound lanes on East Gate City Boulevard at South English Street reopen after crash

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291Er0_0eEJHJIE00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All westbound lanes on East Gate City Boulevard at South English Street are reopen after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles, and minor injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

I-40 Eastbound reopens near Randleman Road after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I-40 Eastbound reopened near Randleman Road after a crash on Monday. According to a press release, traffic on eastbound I-40 just past the Randleman Road exit was narrowed to one lane after a crash. The road was closed around 1:44 p.m. near exit 220 and reopened at 2:41 p.m. There’s no […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Cars
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro house fire on Milton Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a house fire in Greensboro on Milton Street on Monday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:06 p.m. One adult’s hands and face were injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile
FOX8 News

Greensboro police investigating after 1 person shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a male victim was shot in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Police responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place at 7:22 p.m. Arriving officers found one victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is available at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Plane with 8 aboard crashes off North Carolina; 1 body found

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina’s Outer Banks and left behind multiple debris fields where crews searched for the missing passengers, the Coast Guard said. One body has so far been recovered and identified, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told reporters Monday afternoon. […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County authorities cracking down on sweepstakes

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After shutting down 36 sweepstakes businesses in Davidson County, leaders there are starting to talk about how they can keep them closed. Davidson County Manager Casey Smith tells FOX 8 that staff are having conversations about how changes in zoning laws could help keep the sweepstakes businesses closed. County commissioners […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy