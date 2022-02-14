All westbound lanes on East Gate City Boulevard at South English Street reopen after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All westbound lanes on East Gate City Boulevard at South English Street are reopen after a crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.
Police say the crash involved two vehicles, and minor injuries have been reported.
