American speed skater Erin Jackson wins historic gold at Winter Olympics

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Ocala native, Erin Jackson, has won gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in speed skating. She won the 500m with a time of 37.04 beating Miho Takagi of Japan by .08 seconds. Jackson was born in Ocala, went to Forest High School and then went to college at the University of Florida. Jackson has been ice skating since she was 8-years-old and tried out figure skating.
Days after Nathan Chen scored a gold medal with his remarkable free skate, Team USA is looking to build on that success. USA is still looking for more individual medals in ice dancing, the women's and pairs skating events. Here's what you need to know and details on upcoming events.
BEIJING, China — American athletes took home a few more medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. Team USA earned gold and silver in the Olympic debut of women's monobob while a figure skating duo captured bronze in the ice dance competition. China earned its first-ever...
Kamila Valieva fought back the tears after her first skate since the doping controversy that has engulfed the Winter Olympics in Beijing.The ROC skater was awarded a massive score of 82.16 by the judges before an outpouring of emotion while hunching over her knees.The 15-year-old takes a huge lead at the top of the standings and is on course for gold, but that medal may never be awarded after her positive test for a banned substance was revealed last week.It was not perfect, unsurprisingly given the circumstances, with a slight fall on the triple axel. But she survived the rest...
BEIJING, China — Two U.S. women and two U.S. ice dance couples set themselves up nicely for a shot at medals on Sunday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. And the world's top speedskater in the women's 500-meters skates for the U.S. But off the competition stage, the fate of...
Japan's Nana Takagi crashes out of the women's team pursuit on the final lap with the defending champions well placed to defend their title, handing Canada gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. FOLLOW: Watch coverage & follow text updates from day 11 at the Winter Olympics. Available to UK...
BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition at the Winter Olympics. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.
Great Britain's women's curlers fall to their third defeat in six matches, losing 7-3 to Canada, at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The result leaves Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, and Hailey Duff joint fifth in the table. With only the top four qualifying for the semi-finals, they may have to win all three of their remaining games to progress.
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in a downhill training session ahead of Thursday’s Alpine combined race at the Beijing Olympics. The American skier finished 0.93 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland and 0.94 ahead of Ester...
