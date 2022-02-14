American speed skater Erin Jackson wins historic gold at Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva fought back the tears after her first skate since the doping controversy that has engulfed the Winter Olympics in Beijing.The ROC skater was awarded a massive score of 82.16 by the judges before an outpouring of emotion while hunching over her knees.The 15-year-old takes a huge lead at the top of the standings and is on course for gold, but that medal may never be awarded after her positive test for a banned substance was revealed last week.It was not perfect, unsurprisingly given the circumstances, with a slight fall on the triple axel. But she survived the rest...

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO