Congratulations on a very successful wrestling season to our wrestlers, Coach Rhoades, Coach Keller, and Coach Bauer! We are extremely proud of you! The team set records for being the first Lower State Champions in school history and having the most wins in a season, 29 wins. In addition, we would like to recognize the following wrestlers for winning their matches on Saturday: Alex Rush, Tyler Williams, Ethan Dawson, Pedro Kinard, Roman Wadford, and Austin Nichols.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO