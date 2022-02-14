ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobull Expands Its Product Range Yet Again With a Fresh Training Shoe

By Peter Verry
Less than a week after adding a road-ready running shoe to its range, Nobull, which has kept its product offering intentionally slim since its inception, has revealed yet another performance-focused look.

Today, the beloved brand of the CrossFit community debuted its Trainer+ silhouette, a look built with comfort, stability in mind.

The Trainer+ is equipped with seamless one-piece SuperFabric uppers, which are both durable and breathable, and includes a lacing system with internal webbing for lateral and medial stability. The upper sits atop high carbon rubber outsoles with protective lateral and medial guards along the sidewalls, and a herringbone lug pattern with deep grooves for all-direction and multisurface traction. Additional details include toe bumpers, provides additional surface area traction for explosive takeoffs and landings, reflective Nobull branding on the lateral sides, molded anatomical sockliners and perforated microsuede tongues with foam layers for comfort and structure.

The Nobull Trainer+ arrives via Nobullproject.com on Feb. 18 and will retail for $139.

Nobull revealed its latest high-performance running shoe, the Runner+, on Feb. 9, and dropped the look two days later for $179. The plush-cushioned shoe, which the brand said was created more comfort, responsiveness and stability in mind, arrived in three colorways: black, white and magenta. The Runner+ is equipped with comfort-focused and lightweight Pebax foam midsoles, seamless one-piece construction uppers made with engineered mesh and full-length nylon plates to serve as a flexible springboard for energy return.

Nobull, a brand long synonymous with CrossFit, made the association official in March 2021 when it became the title sponsor, as well as a footwear and apparel sponsor, for the CrossFit Games. The partnership began with the 2021 Nobull CrossFit Games, and it will extend for at least three years.

