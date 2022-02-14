ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in...

www.ctpost.com

Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair FUN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Schindler reports quarterly earnings drop after challenging 2021

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler (SCHP.S) reported on Wednesday a 15% drop from a year earlier in its fourth-quarter earnings citing a mix of challenges in 2021, including supply chain disruptions, electronics shortages, and material and freight cost inflation. Quarterly net profit came in at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Radiant Logistics Chats Value Creation On Earnings Call

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Management from Radiant Logistics fielded questions from analysts and investors most concerned with the company's low valuation on a Monday call after the market closed. The stock has been largely range-bound in recent years even as its earnings have grown fivefold.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

QuantumScape's Earnings: A Preview

QuantumScape QS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Outset Medical

Outset Medical OM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ES is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ryder System's Earnings

Ryder System R is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil MRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Arch Resources stock rallies into record territory after profit misses but revenue beats by wide margin

Shares of Arch Resources Inc. climbed 1.5% toward a record high in morning trading Tuesday, but pared earlier gains of as much as 10.5%, after the coal producer reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations but revenue that more than doubled and was well above forecasts, and said it planned to restart its variable shareholder return program in the second quarter. The company swung to net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 a share, from a loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 a share, in the year-ago period, but that missed the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information. Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

DSM's Q4 core profit beats expectations on strong demand

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 13% jump in fourth-quarter core profit to 440 million euros ($497.95 million), as demand for its nutritional products remained strong despite higher prices. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric FELE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Alexander's (ALX) Lags Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Alexander's (ALX) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $4.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 per share. This compares to FFO of $4.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of -1.40%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

EnerSys (ENS) Tops on Q3 Earnings, Expects Q/Q Growth for Q4

EnerSys ENS reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 2, 2022). The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.02% and sales beat the same by 3.74%. ENS’ earnings in the quarter under review were $1.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents....
FINANCIAL REPORTS

