Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy report

 3 days ago

The cause of death of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito whose disappearance caused a firestorm late last summer, was revealed Monday.

An autopsy report by the Sarasota, Florida, Medical Examiner stated Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Laundrie's skeletal remains were found in a thickly wooded area in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County in October, according to the medical examiner's report, and had been under "up to three feet and possibly more" of water for an extended period of time before being located.

Officials said only Laundrie's skeleton remained due to "extensive carnivore activity" such as scavenging from coyotes, rodents and raccoons.

The 47-page report also detailed items recovered from the scene where Laundrie's remains were found including a backpack with a tent and flares, a piece of paper and red hat with the logo "Moab Coffee Roasters" and a wooden box which contained a small notebook and photos, according to the report.

In the notebook found with his remains, Laundrie wrote he was responsible for Gabby Petito's death, according to the FBI.

Laundrie had been the subject of a weekslong manhunt when his body was found. His family was informed he shot himself in the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said in November.

ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook, FBI reveals

Mike Marza reports that the FBI announced Friday that Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing Gabby Petito in a notebook found near his body.

