Megan Thee Stallion Sits Front Row at Coach in All-Black Leather Corset Look During NYFW

By Nikara Johns
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSOIQ_0eEJFDdm00

Megan Thee Stallion made a quick exit from Los Angeles and landed in New York on Monday. The rapper, who attended the Super Bowl last night, arrived to the Coach fall ’22 runway show this afternoon and sat front row during New York Fashion Week.

Megan chose an all-black leather ensemble, complete with a corset two-piece skirt and leather trench coat. She paired her “Matrix”-like look with black leather ankle booties by Stuart Weitzman. She accessorized with Coach sunglasses and gold hoops by the brand.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion starred in Coach’s spring 2022 campaign alongside Jennifer Lopez. Shot by Tyler Mitchell, the new campaign, dubbed “That’s My Ride,” sees Lopez biking with a posse of BMX bikers, Megan Thee Stallion battling it out on bumper cars at a seaside amusement park — and Wisdom Kaye and his TikTok super crew, including Noah Beck, joyriding around Brooklyn.

Coach tapped Megan Thee Stallion signed as a brand ambassador in 2019. She has appeared at the brand’s fashion shows and in previous ad campaigns, including for Coach’s second collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand Bape in July. She also starred in series of ads for Coach’s shearling collection in September.

Other stars sitting front row at Coach fall ’22 included Wisdom Kaye, Noah Beck, Tommy Dorfman, Rina Sawayama, Rickey Thompson, Angus Cloud, Reneé Rapp, Quincy Brown, Ava Max, Charles Melton and Bob the Drag Queen.

For Coach’s presentation, held at Basketball City on New York’s Lower East Side, the brand reimagined the show space as the main street of a small town — complete with A-frame homes and a station wagon. The line included baby doll, lace and crocheted dresses and t-strap Mary Janes, as well as oversized shearling coats — paired with Ugg-inspired boots.

Click through the gallery to see more stars front row at Coach.

