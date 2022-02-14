This Our Place bundle deal saves you $60 on the Instagram-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot

Shop this Our Place bundle deal for massive savings on the cult-favorite Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Our Place

If you're looking to cook up restaurant-quality meals at home, Our Place has you covered. The Instagram-famous retailer is offering a tasty deal that lets you replace your traditional cookware with aesthetically pleasing and budget-friendly kitchen staples—including the Always Pan we love.

Right now, you can get the Always Pan—which we tested to see if it was worth the hype ( spoiler alert: It was )—along with the new Perfect Pot for just $250, a $60 savings from the regular price of $310 for both when you snag this Home Cook Duo bundle deal . When bought separately, the Always Pan rings up for $145 and the Perfect Pot sells for $165.

When we put the Always Pan to the test, we found that it effectively cooked everything from deep-fried chicken wings to steamed dumplings and scrambled eggs. Better still, we loved how the non-stick ceramic coating made it so easy to clean. It was also super convenient to store away (all the accessories, which include a stainless steel steamer basket and a wooden nesting spatula, fit inside), making this kitchen set perfect if you live in an apartment or have a small kitchen with minimal storage space.

Great for any at-home chef, we found the Always Pan to be perfect for simple and quick weeknight meals. Our Place

While we haven't tested the Perfect Pot, its 5.5-quart capacity is large enough to accommodate family-sized meals. It includes a self-basting lid that can strain and pour, and comes with a custom roasting rack that doubles as a steamer. The brand claims that the pot is ideal for boiling pasta and making soups and sauces, plus, it's also designed to be used as a Dutch oven and a bread pot.

No matter what's on your weekly menu, this Our Place bundle is sure to satisfy. Don't wait long to savor these tasty savings—a deal this good certainly won't last.

