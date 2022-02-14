ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Celebrates Valentine’s Day in Blue Mini Dress and Black Pumps With Fiance Sam Asghari

By Amina Ayoud
 1 day ago
“Toxic” singer Britney Spears posed for a romantic photo with her fiance Sam Asghari in a mirror selfie posted to Instagram today.

The couple both shared content to their Instagram accounts to commemorate Valentine’s Day together. Asghari’s picture features Spears by his side wearing a one-shoulder mini dress in blue. The performer posed with a tan jacket off her shoulders, accessorizing with sunglasses and black and gold chokers. Asghari is seen snapping the photo in a black tuxedo with a white tie and rose on his chest. For footwear, Spears dons black pumps with some serious height while Asghari opts for a classic black dress shoe. Even with a dirty mirror, the pair still manage to look great.

The caption of the Instagram post reads,”Women are the most powerful humans on this fellas listen up: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree to your woman even if you don’t agree is the to a happy life What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life Happy Valentine’s Day my lioness @britneyspears #mirrordesign .”.

In a video posted to Spears’ Instagram, we can see Asghari riding a bike, cracking jokes, and making the singer laugh all the while. In the video, she wears a red and white floral sundress with exaggerated sleeves. Asghari can be seen wearing a red tee and gray camo shorts. Both parties wear flip flops in varying colors. The video caption reads,” This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot !!!!! I love you @samasghari !!!!”.

In a separate post to Instagram, Spears danced around in a red bodysuit with a deep v neckline, which allowed for a peekaboo moment that showed off her white bra underneath. The singer stepped up the look in some red mules and fingerless gloves, finally finishing off with a gold chain around her neck.

