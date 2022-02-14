Top Houston businesses named in Fortune's most admirable companies

Houstonians looking for a fulfilling place of employment have seven admirable options. National business publicationmagazine is saluting seven firms in its 2022 list of most-admired employers

Houston-based ConocoPhillips leads the firms No. 117, followed by EOG Resources at No. 140, and Spring-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise at No. 164. KBR follows at No. 186. Further down the list is Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (No. 237), Quanta Services (No. 253), and finally, Waste Management (No. 318).

These rankings are based on the magazine's poll of about 3,700 corporate executives, corporate directors, and business analysts.