Top Houston businesses named in Fortune's most admirable companies

 1 day ago

Houstonians looking for a fulfilling place of employment have seven admirable options. National business publication Fortune magazine is saluting seven firms in its 2022 list of most-admired employers .

Houston-based ConocoPhillips leads the firms No. 117, followed by EOG Resources at No. 140, and Spring-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise at No. 164. KBR follows at No. 186. Further down the list is Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (No. 237), Quanta Services (No. 253), and finally, Waste Management (No. 318).

These rankings are based on the magazine's poll of about 3,700 corporate executives, corporate directors, and business analysts.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

