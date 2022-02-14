ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government sets out plan to protect leaseholders from cladding remediation costs

By Ben Hatton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfyD2_0eEJEu3200

The Government has outlined more detail on how it intends to make developers and manufacturers in the housing industry shoulder the costs of replacing dangerous cladding in a bid to protect leaseholders.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the plans could see developers and manufacturers effectively blocked from the housing market if they do not help fix cladding safety issues.

And it said the changes would put into law a commitment to protect leaseholders living in medium or high-rise buildings from having to pay anything for the removal of unsafe cladding.

The Government said that if the changes become law it will hugely reduce invoices that have been sent to leaseholders for taking down cladding, which in some cases have exceeded £100,000.

We cannot allow those who do not take building safety seriously to build homes in the future, and for those not willing to play their part they must face consequences

Michael Gove, Levelling Up and Communities Secretary

Outlining the plans on Monday, the Government said it will go further to protect leaseholders by limiting how much they can be asked to pay for non-cladding costs such as charges for “waking watches” to patrol sites – with some building owners and developers set to pick up the cost.

The proposed changes, to be introduced through amendments to the Building Safety Bill currently making its way through Parliament, will also allow building owners and landlords to take legal action against manufacturers who used defective products on a home that has since been found unfit for habitation, the Government said, adding the power will stretch back 30 years and allow recovery where costs have already been paid out.

In a bid to ensure that manufacturers found guilty of misconduct are also charged to fix the problems they cause, the Government said cost contribution orders would be able to be placed on manufacturers who have been successfully prosecuted under construction products regulations, requiring them to contribute financially to buildings requiring remediation.

The Government said the proposed changes to the Bill would also allow it to apply a proposed new building safety levy – paid by developers applying for building control approval for higher-risk residential buildings in England – to more developments.

The Government hopes it will not have to use the powers and it wants responsible developers and manufacturers to operate freely.

The courts would also be given new powers to stop developers using shell companies which make it difficult to trace or identify who they are run by and so avoid responsibility, the Government said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qnpS_0eEJEu3200

Discussions with industry leaders on the issue of dangerous cladding are ongoing, the Government said, but added progress is being made.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “It is time to bring this scandal to an end, protect leaseholders and see the industry work together to deliver a solution.

“These measures will stop building owners passing all costs on to leaseholders and make sure any repairs are proportionate and necessary for their safety.

“All industry must play a part instead of continuing to profit whilst hardworking families struggle.

“We cannot allow those who do not take building safety seriously to build homes in the future, and for those not willing to play their part they must face consequences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gsamq_0eEJEu3200

Under the plans to reduce non-cladding costs for leaseholders, the Government said developers that still own a building over 11m that they built or refurbished – or landlords linked to an original developer – will be required to pay in full to fix historic building safety issues in their property. Building owners who are not linked to the developer but can afford to pay in full could also be required to put up the money, the Government said.

A cap on leaseholder costs would then be in place for what the Government described as the small number of cases where building owners do not have the resources to pay.

It said the cap would be set at similar levels to what is known as Florrie’s Law , which applies to some repairs to social housing – £10,000 for homes outside London and £15,000 for homes in the capital.

The Government said this will limit how much leaseholders can be asked to pay for non-cladding costs, including waking watch charges.

Any costs paid out by leaseholders over the past five years would count towards the cap which would protect leaseholders from paying any more, the Government said, but added it will carry out further consultation before finalising the details.

The amendments to the Building Safety Bill are due to be debated in the House of Lords next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government set to discuss plans for Leaving Certificate

The Irish Government will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans regarding what form the Leaving Certificate will take this year.It comes amid reports that Education Minister Norma Foley is planning to rule out a hybrid approach to the state exams, despite calls from students and opposition parties.The Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue.Recent weeks have seen calls for a rethink about how school exams are to be held in Ireland this year, amid concerns about the disruption students have faced.I think Minister Foley and the Department of Education has shown remarkable flexibility over the last number of...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Government Unveils $1.3B Plan to Reduce Cost of Living

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai told reporters on Wednesday night in a briefing from the Prime Minister’s Office that the government will implement a new plan to reduce the rising cost of living in the country. The NIS 4.4 billion ($1.3...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Gove sets out ‘levelling up’ plans to reshape UK economy and society

Michael Gove promised to reshape British economy and society under the Government’s “levelling up” agenda, but was criticised for a lack of ambition by Labour while a senior Tory hit out at his “socialist” plans.The Levelling Up Secretary based his plan around 12 national “missions” covering areas including economy, housing, education, transport and culture with targets for dramatic improvements by 2030.But Labour pointed to the Tories’ record in office since 2010 “turbocharging the decline of our communities”.Setting out the contents of a much-anticipated White Paper, Mr Gove told MPs it would “make opportunity more equal and to shift wealth and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Michael Gove sets out plans for three ‘UK Silicon Valleys’

Michael Gove’s levelling up blueprint draws on inspiration from Renaissance Italy to the modern industrial economies of South Korea and Israel as it seeks to make the UK a more prosperous and more beautiful country.The White Paper includes plans to develop a series of UK Silicon Valleys, with £100 billion invested in three new “innovation accelerators” centred on Greater Manchester the West Midlands and the Glasgow City Region.The aim is to replicate the success of Stanford in California and of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in developing “clusters” of research excellence with its direct adoption by locally based allied...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Markets Insider

Just a third of the money from the government's massive Payroll Protection Program actually helped keep workers employed, study says

The Paycheck Protection Program did little to actually replace workers' wages, according to a new study. Of the $510 billion in 2020 loans, only $115 billion to $175 billion was used to replace wages, researchers said. Meanwhile, between $335 billion and $395 billion went to business owners, suppliers, and lenders,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Javid sets out plans to tackle NHS backlog of care

The Health Secretary has urged people to come forward for NHS care as he set out plans to tackle the huge backlog caused by the pandemic.Sajid Javid told MPs in the Commons the NHS aims to “eliminate” waits of over 18 months by April 2023, and waits over 65 weeks by March 2024.Around six million people in England are on the NHS waiting list for treatment, including hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and tests.Mr Javid said: “Assuming half of the missing demand from the pandemic returns over the next three years, the NHS expect waiting lists to be reducing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Russian government rolls out plan to regulate cryptocurrencies

Moscow rejects the idea of banning cryptocurrencies, seeking to integrate them into Russia's financial system instead. The Russian government has adopted a framework for laws regulating cryptocurrencies. One goal of the new policy is to integrate digital tokens into Russia's financial system while ensuring the rights of private investors and preventing digital assets from being used to finance crime.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Cladding#Landlord#Social Housing#Government#Parliament
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Landlords demand rent guarantees as living cost crisis hits tenants

Soaring rental costs, tumbling availability, and economic uncertainty is fuelling the increasing demand for rent guarantees as cautious landlords seek to protect their revenues from the knock-on effects of the cost of living crisis.The number of landlords asking for a guarantor has risen by 36 per cent in four years, according to new data. At the same time the average cost of rent reached a 13-year high of £969 in the last quarter of 2021, an 8.3 per cent annual rise, Zoopla has warned.Rent now accounts for 37 per cent of gross income for a single earner and average rents...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wibqam.com

Hong Kong expands government work-from-home plans as Omicron bites

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government said on Thursday it would extend a work-from-home plan for civil servants as health officials warned tougher measures could follow amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Aside from those involved with essential and urgent work, all other civil servants – who had...
WORLD
diginomica.com

Britain may be kicked out of international anti-corruption partnership it helped set up as it waters down Open Government promises

Given Number 10 Downing Street is in the midst of a criminal investigation for alleged COVID-19 breaches, and the Prime Minister is being accused of lying to Parliament, it may not come as a surprise that the British Government may soon be kicked out of an international anti-corruption partnership it helped set up, as it watered down a number of open government commitments in its latest national action plan, at the 11th hour.
POLITICS
BBC

What is insulation and how can it cut energy bills?

Energy bills are set to rise by 54% for many in the UK this April - and households in properties without proper insulation could be the worst hit, spending up to £246 a year more on their gas bills, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU). What...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cladding: Residents win legal fight to delay costly patrol

After the Grenfell Tower fire in London thousands of people were told the buildings they lived in were dangerous. In Essex, residents of Basildon's Morello Quarter were told their building posed a "high risk to life" and were issued with enforcement notices by the fire service. They won a legal fight to delay the order for a waking watch patrol but said it was hard to decide whether fear of fire or bankruptcy is worse.
POLITICS
protocol.com

The FCC's affordable broadband program is starting to make a dent

The White House is taking a victory lap over its efforts to close the digital divide, announcing Monday that 10 million households have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which was funded to the tune of $14.2 billion under the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The program, designed for low-income Americans, offers eligible households up to $30 off their monthly internet service, or up to $75 off for those living on tribal lands.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Government urged to create electric car charge watchdog

The Government should create an independent watchdog to regulate electric car charging prices and ensure widespread chargepoints across the UK, an industry group has said. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show plug-in vehicles accounted for more than one in six new cars registered in the UK last year.
WORLD
The Independent

Saved pollution credits may hinder California climate goals

Oil refineries, utilities and other companies that must pay to emit greenhouse gases in California have saved up so many credits allowing them to pollute that it may jeopardize the state's ability to reach its ambitious climate goals, according to a report by a panel that advises state officials.California runs one of the world's largest carbon markets, known as “cap-and-trade," which requires companies to buy, trade or receive pollution “allowances" equivalent to how much they plan to emit. The state makes fewer allowances available over time, with the goal of spurring the companies to pollute less as allowances become...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy