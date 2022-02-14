ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Plains Health loosens restrictions on visitors

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 1 day ago
Great Plains Health is adjusting its visitor policy to allow patients more opportunities to receive visitors. In most cases now, Great Plains Health is no longer limiting the number of visitors that a patient can receive at one time. Visiting hours...

North Platte Post

Great Plains Health's Pate appointed to state committee

Tina Pate, chief nursing officer at Great Plains Health, is ensuring that Greater Nebraska has a voice in legislative issues that affect healthcare and nursing. Pate was appointed to the legislative, advocacy and representation committee (LARC) with the Nebraska Nurses Association (NNA). Pate’s two-year appointment to the committee began in...
North Platte Post

Over 10M homes enrolled in federal broadband program

WASHINGTON — On Monday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced more than 10 million households have enrolled in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, the nation’s largest broadband affordability program. Thanks to funding support in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, millions of families who previously could not get online or struggled to pay for this modern-day necessity are now connected. Low-income households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
North Platte Post

Kearney, Buffalo County seek to hire mental health professional

A new and exciting program is emerging in Buffalo County that is the result of a unique, collaborative effort of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the Kearney Police Department, Lutheran Family Services and Region 3 Behavioral Health Services. Lutheran Family Services is partnering with the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office to hire a community outreach coordinator and a crisis co-responder to embed within the departments to assist officers responding to calls that are not necessarily criminal may be related to a mental health crisis.
North Platte Post

UNMC team ties microRNA to methamphetamine use relapse

News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. Methamphetamine use disorder (MUD) is associated with chronic inflammation in the brain. It also has a very high relapse rate – a recent University of Nebraska-Lincoln study reports that meth use and overdose deaths are rising in rural parts of the state.
North Platte Post

Nebraska eyes pandemic money to ease housing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The push to build affordable new homes in Nebraska and ease the state’s chronic housing shortage could get a big boost this year. Housing advocates and realtors implored state lawmakers Tuesday to spend some of Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in federal pandemic assistance on affordable housing.
North Platte Post

Voters pass Hershey school bond

HERSHEY, Neb.-The voters have spoken and on the second attempt have given their approval to make major improvements to Hershey Public Schools facilities. A special school bond election was held with the votes being tallied on Tuesday. Voters passed the bond issue 490-462. The project consists of approximately 55,000 square...
North Platte Post

Feb. 14 is National Donor Day

News Release Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Organ transplants mean you or your loved ones could give the gift of life to as many as eight different people. National Donor Day, Feb.14, is meant to highlight organ donation. Signing up to be an organ donor means you may...
North Platte Post

Nebraska virus hospitalizations still falling

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations and cases continues to decline sharply across Nebraska giving hospitals some relief. But hospital officials said Monday that their facilities remain busy with non-COVID-19 patients, and they are dealing with ongoing staff shortages and a backlog of procedures that were delayed during last month’s surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
North Platte Post

What's the good word, Greater Nebraska!?

Do you know of a good story of a person, business, or organization working to make Greater Nebraska better or a little brighter? Maybe an unsung hero?. Share your stories on the "What's the Good Word Greater Nebraska" Facebook page. You can also email your ideas to scott.carlson@eagleradio.net. Share the...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

