ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air'

By ALICIA RANCILIO
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w32Je_0eEJEgw600
Jabari Banks Portrait Session Jabari Banks poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Bel-Air," at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jabari Banks knew he was close to getting the starring role of Will in " Bel-Air," the dramatic take of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but his confidence started to wane when he was asked to do one more Zoom audition with show director Morgan Cooper.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know what he wants to see, but I’m gonna give him everything I got,’ recalled the 23-year-old in a recent interview. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna put everything into this audition.’”

Banks found a quiet place — a friend's closet — and logged in, only to see a very familiar face staring back at him, Will Smith.

"I didn't think it was real," Banks said. "He's like, 'I want to congratulate you. You got the part of Will in 'Bel-Air.'"

And then in true Smith exuberance, the superstar directed Banks to invite those with him to join the Zoom. “He was like, ‘Where is everybody? Go get them,' said Banks. So a lot of my friends met Will."

And that's how Banks became the (new) prince of Bel-Air. The series is streaming on Peacock with a new episode on Thursdays.

Cooper says searching for the actor to play the new Will was not an easy task, and that he was looking “for a unicorn."

"Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of auditions poured in. We needed a guy who had the swagger, the charisma, but also the pure acting chops, who uses his eyes," he said. "Jabari Banks is such a star and he shines so bright.”

The parallels between Smith and Banks seem tailor-made for Hollywood. Like Smith, Banks is from west Philadelphia. He's also a musician working on his own EP, which he says is a mix of R&B, hip-hop and alternative genres, and plans to release it later this year. He also loves fashion and “The Fresh Prince” was a trend-setting show.

Banks says he's taking this huge opportunity “one day at a time,” and cites an anecdote from Smith's autobiography, “Will,” about his father assigning him and his brother to build a wall brick by brick.

“I’ve been following that motto and going about my day to day like that," he said.

“Bel-Air” was conceived by Cooper, a filmmaker in Kansas City who taught himself to shoot film on a camera bought at Best Buy. He grew up loving “The Fresh Prince" and believed the premise of the show could still work today — but also reflect the times.

“If you remove the laugh track from the sitcom and really look at the scenario from a bird’s eye view, the story really lends itself to drama. A young Black men from west Philadelphia gets into a scuffle and is forced to relocate across the country. What does that look like in modern day life? It lends itself to some really interesting dramatic moments that are rooted in very real conversations."

Cooper famously made a trailer for this idea using local actors and uploaded it to YouTube. Not even 24 hours later, Smith's production company, Westbrook, reached out for a meeting. Two weeks later, Cooper flew to Miami to meet Smith where he was filming "Bad Boys for Life." Things took off, and the first three episodes dropped Sunday after the Super Bowl. The show has been given a two-season order.

In “Bel-Air,” a 16-year-old high school basketball star named Will is playing at a local court when he gets into a scuffle with a gang. The situation escalates quickly, and Will is arrested. Once he's released, his mother takes him directly to the airport to catch a flight to Los Angeles. She's sending him to stay with his aunt and uncle and their children, where it's safer. He'll enroll in school there until things calm down.

In real life, Banks found himself at a crossroads his junior year of high school. He loved basketball but low grades made him ineligible to play.

Banks' mom told him, “You have to find something to do after school,” so he joined a theater group. That's where he says he fell in love with performing.

The acting newcomer says he's looking forward to meeting more Black artists who can help him navigate showbiz.

“I'd love to work with LaKeith Stanfield. Big fan of him. Huge fan of Denzel (Washington.). Daniel Kaluuya, I'd love to work with him and Sterling K. Brown. Damson Idris. These are all artists that I look up to."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back on our screens in a whole new way with the new Sky show Bel Air, a dramatic retelling of the original hit sitcom. While we're seriously excited to tune in, we can't help but wonder what happened to the original stars of show.
TV & VIDEOS
Lowell Sun

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ reboots ‘The Fresh Prince’

It’s been some time since Will Smith was “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his hand is very much in a new version of the show. The sitcom’s premise stays the same while leaning more toward drama in “Bel-Air,” which Peacock debuted Sunday. Smith remains present as an executive producer of the show (along with Quincy Jones and the entire idea’s inspiration, Benny Medina), but the lead role now goes to newcomer Jabari Banks as a fictionalized Smith, a present-day Philadelphian whose life shifts in a major way when he moves in with privileged California relatives.
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Unites New Cast With ‘Fresh Prince’ Stars

‘Bel Air’ hasn’t even premiered yet and the show is already a huge hit with Hollywood. Wednesday night, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” original cast members Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson and Tatyana Ali co-mingled on the carpet of a very special star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly anticipated new Peacock series, executive produced by Smith.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wjtn.com

The long-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reboot, 'Bel-Air', arrives this weekend

This weekend, the long awaited Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, arrives on your screens. The drama flips the script on the original sitcom version -- this is a darker, more realistic take on the story of a kid who moves from the rough streets of west Philly to the manicured sidewalks of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

‘Bel-Air’: The Fresh Prince Gets Flipped, Turned Upside-Down

From time to time, a video will go so viral that it helps its creator get a job in the TV or movie business, like when Sarah Cooper’s Trump impressions on social media landed her a Netflix comedy special. It’s far rarer, though, for the viral video to simply be adapted into a real product for a legacy media company. This is famously how Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s video Christmas card for a Hollywood executive became South Park, and now it’s how Morgan Cooper’s fake trailer for a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has become an actual series, debuting this weekend on Peacock.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Leads a Worldwide Performance of the ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme in New ‘Bel-Air’ Spot

Will Smith leads a global performance of his famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in a new teaser for Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the hit Nineties sitcom. The new spot is also set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13, the same day Bel-Air premieres on Peacock. The ad, directed by Vicent Peone, opens with Smith delivering the first couple words of the theme — “Now this is a story…” — before a parade of Fresh Prince fans from around the world take over. There are musical contributions from accordions, sitars, flutes, guitars, bucket drummers,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jabari Banks Steps Into Will Smith’s Shoes in ‘Bel-Air’

Click here to read the full article. Jabari Banks, who stars as Will Smith in “Bel Air,” graduated from drama school in spring 2020. It was, to put it mildly, a precarious time for a recent grad in the performing arts, and the University of the Arts alum spent his first year post-college “couch surfing and auditioning.” His patience paid off. The actor booked his first role this past summer, as the lead in the much-anticipated “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot. “If you want something, if you ask for it, God or the universe is gonna send it your way,” Banks...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Will Smith
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Damson Idris
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Kansas City Star

Meet the Kansas Citian behind ‘Bel-Air,’ the new dramatic reboot of ‘Fresh Prince’

Morgan Cooper knew he had hit on something powerful. The Kansas City filmmaker reimagined Will Smith’s ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in the style of a gritty, modern premium cable drama. Three years ago, he gathered cast and crew in Kansas City and Los Angeles to make a 3 1/2-minute DIY short, a trailer for a reboot that existed only in his mind — at the time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

Sitcom or Not, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Knew How to Pull Off Drama

This Sunday, Peacock will premiere the first episode of Bel-Air, a contemporary, dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To mark the occasion, The Ringer is looking back on the legacy of the original series and the influence of the star who defined it, Will Smith. This is a story all about how pop culture got flipped, turned upside down. Welcome to Fresh Prince Day.
TV SERIES
Marietta Daily Journal

'The Fresh Prince' fans, rejoice: 'Bel-Air' brilliantly reimagines a comedy classic

Flipping pop culture on its head is a not-unpopular pastime: "Mary Poppins" envisioned as a horror film, "The Shining" with a laugh track, "Seinfeld" with the laugh track stripped out — there is a well of this stuff running deep into the internet. In 2019, Morgan Cooper, a Kansas City, Missouri-based filmmaker, went further, producing an original, contemporary, accomplished dramatic twist (in trailer form) on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a sitcom that premiered around the time he was born. It was not a joke but a thought experiment — and ultimately, if "ultimately" can be used to describe something that happened 12 hours after the piece appeared on YouTube, a calling card. Will Smith's production company got in touch, and now we have "Bel-Air," the impressive realization of that speculative trailer, premiering Sunday on Peacock.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fresh Prince#Bel Air#Zoom#Peacock
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Bel-Air' is 'Fresh Prince' without any of the things that made it special

Like so many sitcom premises, the starting point of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a traumatic upheaval. Its jaunty earworm of a theme song, rapped by series star Will Smith, glossed over the conceit's darker, even Brontë-esque aspects: that of a teen abruptly uprooted from the only home he's known; cut off almost entirely from his friends and close family; and sent off to live with distant, resentful relatives who had hoped they'd put everything he represents in the rearview mirror of their BMWs long ago.
TV SERIES
NPR

The demand for salary transparency, plus a new fresh prince of 'Bel-Air'

Victoria Walker, former The Points Guy senior travel reporter, didn't think much about tweeting her salary when she quit her job and offering advice for anyone interested in applying. But the tweet went viral and sparked a wider conversation about pay transparency. Sam asks Victoria why she did it and talks with Wall Street Journal workplace reporter Lauren Weber about why pay transparency matters.
TV SERIES
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Morgan Cooper’s ‘Bel-Air’

Where To Watch: Peacock ($4.99 per month) Starring: Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes. Description: Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will (Jabari Banks) reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

How to Watch 'Bel-Air': Where to Stream the 'Fresh Prince' Reboot

One of the most anticipated new series of the year is Bel-Air. Developed by Will Smith and Morgan Cooper, Bel-Air is a modern reboot of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The new series still follows Will as he heads out to California to live with Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, but this time his story won’t be so light-hearted. In addition to bringing the plot of Fresh Prince into 2022, Bel-Air switches the genre to drama to tell a darker, grittier version of Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
52K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy