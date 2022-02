Scientists are developing a “revolutionary” test to predict a woman’s risk of four cancers using a single sample collected during cervical screening. Using cervical cells from a routine smear test, experts may be able to spot ovarian and breast cancer or predict their likelihood of developing, according to two papers published in the journal Nature Communications. Further results are due on the ability of the WID-test – women’s cancer risk identification – to predict womb and cervical cancer, researchers said.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO