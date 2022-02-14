Verizon services returning to customers across Georgia

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting settled with gun manufacturer Remington for $73 million. It's the first time a gun manufacturer is being held liable for a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste has more details.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with...
Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
Sea level rise is accelerating rapidly, and U.S. coasts could see another foot of water on average by 2050, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report released Tuesday. The report predicted 10 to 12 inches of additional sea level rise by midcentury, though projections for specific regions and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed six more people Tuesday, including former Trump campaign members and state lawmakers, as it further expands its review into efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states. The panel...
(NewsNation Now) — The attorney for the family of the woman who died on the “Rust” movie set said producer Alec Baldwin was “blaming others” for her death, despite admitting holding the gun as it went off. Baldwin “caused a death that was reckless and...
(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he has hope, both of a diplomatic solution to ease tensions over Ukraine and in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to continue those talks. Should diplomacy not prevail, Biden warned in remarks at the White House, the consequences could be...
TORONTO (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism of his...
Comments / 1