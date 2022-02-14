Blast Counts Not Enough to Distinguish MDS From AML, Experts Say

A deeper understanding of the interaction between tumor cell and the immune microenvironment in bladder cancer may help select predictive and prognostic biomarkers. The current study aims to construct a prognostic signature for bladder cancer by analysis of molecular characteristics, as well as tumor-immune interactions. RNA-sequencing and clinical information from bladder cancer patients were downloaded from the TCGA database. The single sample Gene Sets Enrichment Analysis (ssGSEA) and Cell type Identification by Estimating Relative Subsets of RNA Transcripts (CIBERSORT) were employed to separate the samples into two clusters. Lasso Cox regression was performed to construct an immune gene signature for bladder cancer. The correlation between key target genes of immune checkpoint blockade and the prognostic signature was also analyzed. Dataset from Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) was retrieved for validation. Two immunophenotypes and immunological characteristics were identified, and a 17-immune gene signature was constructed to provide an independent prognostic signature for bladder cancer. The signature was verified through external validation and correlated with genomic characteristics and clinicopathologic features. Finally, a nomogram was generated from the clinical characteristics and immune signature. Our study reveals a tumor-immune microenvironment signature useful for prognosis in bladder cancer. The results provide information on the potential development of treatment strategies for bladder cancer patients. Prospective studies are warranted to validate the prognostic capability of this model, but these data highlight the role of the microenvironment in the clinical outcome of patients.

