ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Judge rules against Sarah Palin in New York Times defamation case as jury deliberates

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfbRw_0eEJDH6G00

In a surprise decision in Sarah Palin ’s defamation case against The New York Times , a judge has tossed out the former Alaska governor’s lawsuit after deciding that no reasonable jury could determine that the newspaper and the editor at the centre of the trial acted with actual malice in publishing a 2017 editorial.

The ruling on 14 February came as a jury was in the middle of a second day of deliberations, following a week-long trial in which Ms Palin testified about an editorial that falsely linked her political action committee’s map, featuring crosshairs over Democratic-leaning congressional districts, to a 2011 shooting in Arizona that killed six people and injured then-US Rep Gabby Giffords .

“I think that there is one essential element that plaintiff has not carried its burden with – the portion of actual malice relating to belief in falsity or reckless disregard in falsity,” US District Judge Jed Rakoff said in a Manhattan courtroom.

“The law sets a very high standard, the court finds that that standard has not been met,” he said.

The jury will continue deliberations, after which the judge will move to dismiss the case. Jurors are not aware of the judge’s pending decision. An appeal from Ms Palin is likely.

The editorial, “ America’s Lethal Politics ”, criticised the rise in volatile political rhetoric in the aftermath of a 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball game, characterised by the editorial board as probable evidence of America’s increasingly “vicious” politics.

Ms Palin was not the subject of the editorial, but a map from her political action committee – featuring crosshairs over Democratic-leaning congressional districts – was cited as an example.

In the 2011 shooting, Jared Lee Loughner killed six people, including a nine-year-old girl, and gravely injured then-congresswoman Giffords when he opened fire in a supermarket parking lot.

In the course of editing the story, then-editorial editor James Bennet added a sentence saying that “the link to political incitement was clear.”

The editorial was promptly corrected.

Attorneys for the newspaper argued that Ms Palin’s legal team failed to prove that the error was motivated by “actual malice”, in which Mr Bennet would have knowingly published false information with indifference to the facts.

Judge Rakoff said he believes the case to be “an example of very unfortunate editorializing” but did not rise to the standard of actual malice – a standard established by the US Supreme Court in libel cases against public figures in 1967 with a ruling in another case involving the newspaper, The New York Times Co vs Sullivan .

Ms Palin’s complaint marked the rare case in which a libel suit against a newspaper makes it to trial, closely watched by press freedom groups, First Amendment lawyers and media organisations for its potential impact to the kinds of broad legal protections for journalists and publishers when writing about public figures.

The judge had previously dismissed the case when it came before him in 2017, but a federal appeals court overturned his decision and ultimately returned the case to his courtroom for a jury trial.

During her testimony, Ms Palin said she was “mortified” by the 2017 editorial, which revived the allegation of a link between her SarahPAC map and the 2011 shooting with he word “incitement”, which she alleged falsely implied a causal link between herself and the shooting.

“It was devastating to read, again, an accusation, false accusation, that I had anything to do with murdering innocent people,” she said from the witness stand on 10 February.

Mr Bennet testified last week that he added the word “incitement” in the course of rapidly reworking the draft before publication.

“I thought it was urgent to correct the piece as forthrightly as possible to acknowledge our mistake,” he said. “This is basic practice. This is the right thing to do.”

Though she acknowledged her large social media following and appearances on cable television, including highly rated programmes on Fox News, Ms Palin said she felt “powerless” and lacked a platform to combat the claims, and compared herself to David against the newspaper’s Goliath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pfg3_0eEJDH6G00

Attorneys for the newspaper appeared to try to undermine her claims of emotional and professional damage in the face of criticism, following her rhetoric and dozens of media appearances in her years in public office and on the Republican vice presidential ticket in 2008, and questioned whether she endured any financial impacts or other specific damages after the editorial’s publication.

New York Times attorney David Axelrod also pointed to Ms Palin’s statement in the wake of the 2011 shooting, in which she wrote that “journalists and pundits should not manufacture a blood libel that serves only to incite the very hatred and violence they purport to condemn”.

In closing arguments for the defence on Friday, Mr Axelrod rejected characterisations that the editorial was a “political hit piece”.

“If the intent was to defame, if the intent was to harm political rivals,” why would Mr Bennet admit the mistake, take responsibility and seek to correct the record following publication, he asked.

“This wasn’t a quiet correction,” he said.

Mr Bennet’s emails to staff and testimony show that he wanted to find “what the truth is,” according to Mr Axelrod.

“That’s not consistent with a conspiracy. That’s consistent with making a mistake and wanting to get it right,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Beast

Sarah Palin’s Anti-New York Times Crusade Crashes and Burns

A federal judge on Monday said that he will toss a lawsuit alleging the New York Times and its former top editor defamed Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in a 2017 editorial. Even as jurors continue to deliberate the case—which observers feared might be a significant blow against press freedom—U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff announced that he would dismiss the lawsuit filed against the paper and its former editorial page editor James Bennet, who resigned in June 2020 amid internal backlash to another column. The lawsuit alleges that the Grey Lady intentionally tried to harm Palin in a 2017 piece entitled “America’s Lethal Politics.”
ALASKA STATE
Slate

Before the Jury Could Drop a Bomb in the Palin–New York Times Case, the Judge Did

Friday morning at 9:30 sharp—which seems like years ago now, given all that had happened by Monday afternoon—closing statements began in Sarah Palin’s libel suit against the New York Times. Palin attorney Kenneth Turkel walked to the courtroom lectern, which, these days, is a plexiglass box fitted with a HEPA filter. He removed his mask to address the jury.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Sarah Palin and the price of fame

Sarah Palin is the 21st century’s Monica Lewinsky. Catchy lead, KP, but people don’t understand analogies or metaphors anymore. They’ll think you mean that Palin was once a presidential intern who had an affair with a president. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
Washington Post

Sarah Palin May Find That Libel Doesn’t Mean What It Used To

With the trial of Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against the New York Times now in the hands of the jury, her effort to vindicate her reputation looks pretty much done for. The reason isn’t that she lacks a legitimate beef. The problem is that although libel law exists to protect reputation, reputation doesn’t mean what it used to mean.
U.S. POLITICS
Anchorage Daily News

The existential dread of journalists watching the Sarah Palin trial

Every journalist knows the feeling. Your story - or the story you’ve edited - has been published, maybe on a tight deadline, and you realize too late that it contains a mistake. Cue the stages of grief: Defensive disbelief. Horror. Resignation. Self-flagellation. And finally, a humiliating correction notice permanently branded on your work.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Washington Post

Sarah Palin bombs on witness stand in New York Times trial

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s years as a conservative provocateur, TV personality and outspoken critic of the “lamestream media” have ill-prepared her for any venue in which the federal rules of evidence hold sway. In the Manhattan courtroom of Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Thursday, Palin and her bombast bombed.
ALASKA STATE
Indy100

Judge in Sarah Palin libel trial asks her weird question then points out his wife in court

The trial of Sarah Palin vs. New York Times is underway and so far some great one-liners have come out of it. On Thursday, court resumed in lower Manhattan, where Palin continued her testimony from the day before and the New York Times began their cross-examination. But before the court took a short break, District Judge Jed Rakoff, asked Palin an interesting question.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Sarah Palin Lives Out Right-Wing News Media Fantasy in Court

After myriad delays and a bout of COVID-19, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin testified on Thursday in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, a rare case offering a right-wing blowhard a chance to land a significant blow against press freedom. But by day’s end, the prospect of a...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#The New York Times#Democratic
The Independent

‘This one crossed the line’: Sarah Palin’s attorney accuses New York Times of ‘arrogance’ in defamation trial

An attorney for Sarah Palin has dismissed arguments and explanations from The New York Times and its legal team in a high-profile defamation case as “indicative of an arrogance and a sense of power” within the newspaper.In closing arguments at the trial in US District Court in Manhattan, attorney Ken Turkel argued that the case before the jury remained the former Alaska governor’s “only remedy” following a 2017 editorial at the centre of the trial.The editorial, corrected within 12 hours after it was published, falsely linked Ms Palin’s political action committee’s map – featuring crosshairs over Democratic-leaning congressional districts –...
POLITICS
New York Post

Sarah Palin arrives at court hand-in-hand with ‘buddy’ Ron Duguay

Sarah Palin arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse Wednesday holding hands with her “buddy,” ex-Rangers player Ron Duguay, ahead of proceedings in her defamation trial against the New York Times. Palin, wearing a dark-pink coat, black skirt and sunglasses, stopped and put her arm around Duguay in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NPR

Sarah Palin testifies she felt powerless to fight 'New York Times' over editorial

Sarah Palin finally got her day in court against an avatar of the mainstream media that she has so often assailed: The New York Times. During testimony Thursday that lasted several hours, Palin characterized The Times as a Goliath against which she felt powerless. She testified that she had trouble sleeping after the publication of a June 2017 editorial that falsely claimed a clear link between an ad from her political action committee and a deadly mass shooting that grievously wounded a Democratic congresswoman years earlier.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Sarah Palin defamation trial: Ex-governor defines ‘don’t retreat, reload’ as trial prepares to close

Sarah Palin testified for more than three hours in a trial stemming from her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which she has accused of damaging her reputation following a 2017 editorial that linked her political rhetoric to a mass shooting.The newspaper’s legal team has appeared to argue that she has faced media scrutiny for years before she brought a legal challenge against the newspaper over an editorial that was corrected.Ms Palin told the courtroom that “death threats” against her “ramped up” and felt like “orchestrated attacks” in the years before the editorial, and she said she felt “powerless”...
POLITICS
Deadline

Sarah Palin Takes Stand In Libel Trial Against New York Times; Former Editor Says He “Felt Terrible” For Inserting Incorrect Sentence In Op-Ed

Sarah Palin briefly took the stand in her libel trial against the New York Times on Wednesday, while the editor responsible for inserting incorrect language in a 2017 op-ed said that he “felt terrible” about the mistake, but denied that it was intentional. The trial in a New York federal court has been moving rather briskly and has drawn attention as it is one of the rare instances of a major public figure to take a news outlet to trial, given the high bar that plaintiffs face in showing that a publication engaged in malice or reckless disregard for the truth. Palin...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

502K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy