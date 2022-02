Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop has named Patrick Dennis as its new CEO. Dennis, formerly the CEO of the Massachusetts-based customer experience software company Alvaria, is replacing former CEO Arif Kareem, who retired. According to a company spokesperson, Kareem, who had been the CEO since 2016, had his last day on Monday, and his retirement was in conjunction with Dennis' appointment.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO