What does it mean to pursue the impossible? What about the indulgent? What does it mean to be self-obsessed, devoted, imaginative, faithful and stupid enough to make art?. “Taramandal! Ek Naya Safar” by Ahon Gooptu `21, an adaptation of Neel Chaudhari’s play “Taramandal,” might be a meditation on what it means to be an artist. It might also be about relationships or loneliness or connection, or migration. Or maybe the play is about the human capacity, the beauty of everyday life and our search for purpose.

