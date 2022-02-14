Mechanical properties of cracked articular cartilage under uniaxial creep and cyclic tensile loading.

Recognizing territories is essential to decide behavior of population either human or animals, and interaction between groups or individuals according to the territorial awareness is universal. Understanding various mechanisms which affect on such species behaviors can be possible by evolutionary games, and in particular, the rock"“paper"“scissors (RPS) game has been played a key role as a paradigmatic model to explore biodiversity from microbiota to societies. Among paramount mechanisms in systems of RPS, the role of intraspecific interaction has been recently noted in terms of promoting biodiversity. Since intraspecific interaction is defined by an invasive reaction between individuals in the same group, the interaction may be also sensitive to the territorial awareness. To explore how territorial awareness-based intraspecific interaction can affect species biodiversity, we endow species with the mechanism in the classic RPS game. By means of the Monte-Carlo method, we find the phenomenon that the presence of species' territorial awareness has an impact on intraspecific interaction which ultimately affects species biodiversity. At the same time, we also find that territorial awareness can play a significant role to the average waiting time for extinction which is numerically elucidated by exploiting the quantity: interface width statistic. Unlike prior research that concentrated solely on the relationship between interaction frequency and species diversity, our results shed lights on the important role of territorial awareness in models of RPS, and they reveal fascinating evolutionary outcomes in structured populations that are a unique consequence of such awareness behavior.

WILDLIFE ・ 14 DAYS AGO