ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Mechanical properties of cracked articular cartilage under uniaxial creep and cyclic tensile loading.

By References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cracks may change the mechanical properties of articular cartilage, and further lead to early osteoarthritis. The study aimed to probe the mechanical properties of cracked cartilage under uniaxial tensile loading. The fracture process of cracked cartilage can be divided into two stages, namely crack-tip blunting stage and crack growth stage. The...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of territorial awareness in a three-species cyclic predator"“prey model

Recognizing territories is essential to decide behavior of population either human or animals, and interaction between groups or individuals according to the territorial awareness is universal. Understanding various mechanisms which affect on such species behaviors can be possible by evolutionary games, and in particular, the rock"“paper"“scissors (RPS) game has been played a key role as a paradigmatic model to explore biodiversity from microbiota to societies. Among paramount mechanisms in systems of RPS, the role of intraspecific interaction has been recently noted in terms of promoting biodiversity. Since intraspecific interaction is defined by an invasive reaction between individuals in the same group, the interaction may be also sensitive to the territorial awareness. To explore how territorial awareness-based intraspecific interaction can affect species biodiversity, we endow species with the mechanism in the classic RPS game. By means of the Monte-Carlo method, we find the phenomenon that the presence of species' territorial awareness has an impact on intraspecific interaction which ultimately affects species biodiversity. At the same time, we also find that territorial awareness can play a significant role to the average waiting time for extinction which is numerically elucidated by exploiting the quantity: interface width statistic. Unlike prior research that concentrated solely on the relationship between interaction frequency and species diversity, our results shed lights on the important role of territorial awareness in models of RPS, and they reveal fascinating evolutionary outcomes in structured populations that are a unique consequence of such awareness behavior.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartilage#Copyright 2022#Tianjin 300384
texasguardian.com

Cartilage Repair Market Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of $2,195 Million by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cartilage Repair Market by Modality, Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global market was valued at $713 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,195 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cartilage Degeneration Market 2022 with Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, SWOT Study, Steady Growth and Forecast To 2031

The Market.us research report, titled Global Cartilage Degeneration Market 2022, presents crucial information and statistical data about the Cartilage Degeneration Market with respect to the world. This report provides an overall analytical study of the Cartilage Degeneration Market, taking growth drivers, restraints, and future prospects into account. Prevailing trends and opportunities are also analyzed in this study.
MARKETS
physiciansweekly.com

Influence of clinical presentation, site, and extent of venous thrombosis on decision about duration of anticoagulation: Data from the international, prospective, observational WHITE study.

By Gualtiero Palareti,Angelo A Bignamini,Tomasz Urbanek,Michela Cini,Young-Jun Li,Juraj Madaric,Kamel Bouslama,German Y Sokurenko,Giuseppe M Andreozzi,Jiří Matuška,Armando Mansilha,Victor Barinov,. Low attention has generally been dedicated to the influence of clinical presentation, extent of venous thrombosis and presence of residual vein obstruction (RVO) on the decision about the duration of...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Luteoloside Ameliorates Palmitic Acid-Induced in Vitro Model of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease via Activating STAT3-Triggered Hepatocyte Regeneration.

Luteoloside (Lute), a bioactive natural ingredient, widely exists in nature and possesses hepatoprotective and hepatocyte proliferation-promoting properties. This study aimed to investigate whether Lute could counteract non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)-caused hepatocyte damage via its stimulation of hepatocyte regeneration efficacy and to explore the involved mechanism. LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes were used to examine the hepatocyte proliferation effects of Lute under physiological conditions and in the palmitic acid (PA)- induced in vitro model of NAFLD. STAT3 and cell cycle-related proteins (cyclin D1, c-myc and p21) were evaluated by Western blot. Under physiological conditions, LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes treated with various concentration of Lute for 12 and 24 h showed increased hepatocyte proliferation, especially with 20 μM treatment for 24 h. More notably, under the model conditions, co-incubation with 20 μM of Lute also markedly reversed PA-induced inhibition of cell proliferation and viability in primary hepatocytes. Mechanistically, Lute could activate STAT3 and subsequently increase cyclin D1 and cmyc expression, which positively regulates cell cycle progression, and decrease expression of p21, an inhibitor of cell cycle progression. Furthermore, Luteinduced hepatocyte proliferation-promoting efficacy was abolished by STAT3 inhibitor stattic. Collectively, Lute can alleviate PA-induced hepatocyte damage via activating STAT3-mediated hepatocyte regeneration.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Nature.com

Bacterial cellulose production, functionalization, and development of hybrid materials using synthetic biology

Bacterial cellulose (BC) has been utilized as a biopolymer matrix for various applications. The advancement of synthetic biology has brought new approaches for its production and functionalization. In this mini-review, we briefly discuss the conventional methods to improve BC production and functionalization, and their challenges. We summarize the application of synthetic biology to address these challenges and its use to develop novel hybrid living materials. Finally, we consider the opportunities and future prospects of synthetic biology in bioengineered materials.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
physiciansweekly.com

Parent-adolescent relationships, peer relationships, and adolescent mobile phone addiction: The mediating role of psychological needs satisfaction.

Prior studies have shown that parent-adolescent relationships and peer relationships may be important factors associated with adolescent mobile phone addiction (MPA). The present study aims to further explore the direct effects of parent-adolescent and peer relationships on adolescent MPA as well as the indirect effects through the mediating roles of autonomy, competence, and relatedness needs satisfaction.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
physiciansweekly.com

Metabolomic study on the protective effect of isoorientin against myocardial infarction.

Myocardial infarction has become one of the largest threats to human life. Myocardial ischemia and hypoxia caused by myocardial infarction are important causes of myocardial cell injury. Compared with chemical drugs, botanical drugs that are natural antioxidants have relatively few toxic side effects. Isoorientin (ISO), a C-glucosyl flavone with a chemical nomenclature, exists in the human diet and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in other diseases. However, its role in myocardial infarction has not been reported. In this study, we investigated the effects of ISO administration on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction, on ROS levels in H9C2 myocardial cells after hypoxia in vitro, and on metabolomic changes in mice after myocardial infarction. We found that ISO improved cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction and inhibited hypoxia-induced oxidative stress injury in H9C2 cells in vitro. We also found through metabolomic analysis and KEGG enrichment analysis that ISO significantly changed metabolic pathways in mice after myocardial infarction, including histidine metabolism, arachidonic acid metabolism, renin secretion and other pathways. These results lay a foundation for further exploration of the protective effect of ISO against myocardial infarction and the development of related drugs.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

A community-based study on lower urinary tract symptoms in Malaysian males aged 40 years and above.

Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) commonly affecting ageing men and is thought to be linked with other comorbidities and unhealthy lifestyles. This study was performed to report the prevalence of LUTS and its association with quality of life (QOL) in urination and other related factors. The study was part of the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019, a cross-sectional community-based survey in Malaysia. Validated self-administered bilingual International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) was used to assess the LUTS. Other comorbidities and unhealthy lifestyles were recorded using face-to-face interview and in-situ measurements such as anthropometry assessment and blood measurement. There were a total of 2251 respondents. 16.3% of the respondents had clinically significant LUTS (IPSS ≥ 8). LUTS was found to be significantly associated with QOL, age and inactive physical activities. Nocturia was the most prevalent and bothersome symptom. LUTS is a common condition and adversely affect QOL. Ageing and physically inactive males are associated with the development of LUTS. It is recommended to increase public awareness of the condition and availability of treatment options for LUTS. Any upcoming survey should have a more in-depth investigation such as clinical profiling of subjects.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

DNA-Templated ultrasmall bismuth sulfide nanoparticles for photoacoustic imaging of myocardial infarction.

Photoacoustic imaging (PAI) has shown great clinical potential in diagnosing various diseases due to its noninvasive, cost-effective, and real-time imaging properties but is limited by the lack of contrast agents with high sensitivity for deep tissue imaging. Here, DNA-templated ultrasmall bismuth sulfide (BiS) nanoparticles (NPs) were reported as a photoacoustic (PA) probe for imaging myocardial infarction. We present a simple synthesis strategy of ultrasmall NPs via self-assembly of single-stranded DNA (ssDNA)/metal ion complexes. The in vivo imaging results showed a dramatically enhanced PA signal in the region of myocardial infarction after intravenous injection of DNA-BiS NPs in the myocardial ischaemia/reperfusion (I/R) mouse model. Further near infrared fluorescence imaging indicated that BiS NPs mainly accumulated in the infarcted area, leading to enhancement of PA signals. Moreover, such hybrid NPs possess a well-defined nanostructure, superior photobleaching resistance, excellent water dispersibility and negligible acute toxicity. These results not only demonstrate that ultrasmall DNA-BiS NPs are a potent PA probe for imaging the infarcted region but also provide a new avenue for preparing ultrasmall-sized PA probes by using ssDNA as a template.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence and risk factors for venous thromboembolism in spinal metastasis patients undergoing decompression with internal instruments: Prospective cohort study.

Re is paucity in the literature on the epidemiological evidence of pulmonary thromboembolism (PE) and deep venous thrombosis (DVT) in spinal metastatic tumor patients. The aim of our study was to identify the incidence and risk factors for VTE in spinal metastasis patients treated with decompression with internal instruments. We...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Double-shelled hollow spheres for use as tandem catalysts

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, China, Belgium, Japan and the U.S. has developed a double-shelled hollow sphere that serves as a tandem catalyst. In their paper published in the journal Nature Materials, the group describes the spheres and their use in converting hydrogen and carbon monoxide into a liquid hydrocarbon.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Non-thermal plasma-assisted rapid hydrogenolysis of polystyrene to high yield ethylene

The evergrowing plastic production and the caused concerns of plastic waste accumulation have stimulated the need for waste plastic chemical recycling/valorization. Current methods suffer from harsh reaction conditions and long reaction time. Herein we demonstrate a non-thermal plasma-assisted method for rapid hydrogenolysis of polystyrene (PS) at ambient temperature and atmospheric pressure, generating high yield (>40"‰wt%) of C1"“C3 hydrocarbons and ethylene being the dominant gas product (Selectivity of ethylene, SC2H4"‰>"‰70%) within ~10"‰min. The fast reaction kinetics is attributed to highly active hydrogen plasma, which can effectively break bonds in polymer and initiate hydrogenolysis under mild condition. Efficient hydrogenolysis of post-consumer PS materials using this method is also demonstrated, suggesting a promising approach for fast retrieval of small molecular hydrocarbon modules from plastic materials as well as a good capability to process waste plastics in complicated conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

BODIPY nanoparticles functionalized with lactose for cancer-targeted and fluorescence imaging-guided photodynamic therapy

A series of four lactose-modified BODIPY photosensitizers (PSs) with different substituents (-I, -H, -OCH3, and -NO2) in the para-phenyl moiety attached to the meso-position of the BODIPY core were synthesized; the photophysical properties and photodynamic anticancer activities of these sensitizers were investigated, focusing on the electronic properties of the different substituent groups. Compared to parent BODIPY H, iodine substitution (BODIPY I) enhanced the intersystem crossing (ISC) to produce singlet oxygen (1O2) due to the heavy atom effect, and maintained a high fluorescence quantum yield (Î¦F) of 0.45. Substitution with the electron-donating methoxy group (BODIPY OMe) results in a significant perturbation of occupied frontier molecular orbitals and consequently achieves higher 1O2 generation capability with a high Î¦F of 0.49, while substitution with the electron-withdrawing nitro group (BODIPY NO2) led a perturbation of unoccupied frontier molecular orbitals and induces a forbidden dark S1 state, which is negative for both fluorescence and 1O2 generation efficiencies. The BODIPY PSs formed water-soluble nanoparticles (NPs) functionalized with lactose as liver cancer-targeting ligands. BODIPY I and OMe NPs showed good fluorescence imaging and PDT activity against various tumor cells (HeLa and Huh-7 cells). Collectively, the BODIPY NPs demonstrated high 1O2 generation capability and Î¦F may create a new opportunity to develop useful imaging-guided PDT agents for tumor cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-resolved metagenomics identifies the particular genetic traits of phosphate-solubilizing bacteria in agricultural soil

Bacteria play a key role in phosphate solubilization, but related genome-centric research on agricultural microbiomes is scarce. Here, we reconstructed 472 metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) covering agricultural soils from six long-term field trials across China. A total of 79 MAGs contained gcd encoding quinoprotein glucose dehydrogenase (GCD), which is the key biomarker for phosphate solubilization. Our findings showed that all GCD-MAGs represent potentially novel species, with gcd copy numbers varying from 1 to 10 per genome. Large genome size, a high ratio of glycosyl hydrolase genes, and increased capacity for carbohydrate utilization were specific traits of GCD-MAGs. Notably, the gcd copy number showed a significant and positive correlation with genome size. Generated using a machine learning approach, our findings were validated in a dataset of 692 genotypes covering the 18 bacterial families to which the 79 GCD-MAGs belong. Our results improve the knowledge of both the diversity and the genetic composition of phosphate-solubilizing bacteria. In particular, they reveal a genomic link between phosphate solubilization capacity and increased potential for carbohydrate metabolism, which may accelerate targeted engineering and improve management practices for sustainable agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Human CD34 very small embryonic-like stem cells can give rise to endothelial colony-forming cells with a multistep differentiation strategy using UM171 and nicotinamide acid

Endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs) are now the consensus endothelial progenitor cells subtype with vasculogenic potential [1]. Ontogeny of ECFCs are still a matter of debate. Human very small embryonic-like stem cells (VSELs) are small dormant stem cells with properties of self-renewal and multipotential ability to differentiate in the three-germ layers [2]. We previously described that human VSELs from bone marrow are able to give rise to vessel formation in vivo [3] and several independent groups confirmed our data with human, mouse or rat VSELs [4]. Thus, we believe that ECFCs could originate from VSELs. To develop a source of ECFC-like cells for vascular repair, the use of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) and embryonic stem cells (ESCs) has been investigated [5]. However, some significant molecular and functional differences have been observed between iPS-derived ESCs and primary ESCs. Beside low expression of NOS3 and retention of Oct4 and Klf4 expression in iPS-ESCs, these cells do not cluster properly with primary ESCs and posses immature mitochondria [5].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergistic effect of plasma-activated medium and novel indirubin derivatives on human skin cancer cells by activation of the AhR pathway

Due to the increasing number of human skin cancers and the limited effectiveness of therapies, research into innovative therapeutic approaches is of enormous clinical interest. In recent years, the use of cold atmospheric pressure plasma has become increasingly important as anti-cancer therapy. The combination of plasma with small molecules offers the potential of an effective, tumour-specific, targeted therapy. The synthesised glycosylated and non glycosylated thia-analogous indirubin derivatives KD87 and KD88, respectively, were first to be investigated for their pharmaceutical efficacy in comparison with Indirubin-3'-monoxime (I3M) on human melanoma (A375) and squamous cell carcinoma (A431) cells. In combinatorial studies with plasma-activated medium (PAM) and KD87 we determined significantly decreased cell viability and cell adhesion. Cell cycle analyses revealed a marked G2/M arrest by PAM and a clear apoptotic effect by the glycosylated indirubin derivative KD87 in both cell lines and thus a synergistic anti-cancer effect. I3M had a pro-apoptotic effect only in A431 cells, so we hypothesize a different mode of action of the indirubin derivatives in the two skin cancer cells, possibly due to a different level of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor and an activation of this pathway by nuclear translocation of this receptor and subsequent activation of gene expression.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy