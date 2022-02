SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In a special election, residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall three school board members, Tuesday. On the ballot was the recall of Alison Collins, Faauuga Moliga and Gabriella Lopez. By 9 p.m. on Tuesday, it was apparent that all three candidates had lost. Mayor London Breed released the following statement: “The voters of this City have delivered a clear message that the School Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else. San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO