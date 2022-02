Celebrity divorces often grab the headlines, but there are several high-profile rockers who are defying the odds and making their marriages work. According to 2017 U.S. Census data, about 23% of married couples in America end up divorced. The average divorce rate of Hollywood celebrities is two times higher than the rate of the general public at 52%, according to Medium, and the median length for a celebrity's first marriage is just 6 years. Still, there are a selection of rockers who can show the world a thing or two about love.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO