CROW rescues a hatchling Great Horned Owl Sunday

By WFTX Digital Team
 1 day ago
The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) rescued a hatchling Great Horned Owl after finding it soaking and shaking on the ground according to the CROW’s Twitter on Sunday.

Once the baby owl was admitted, it was said to be severely dehydrated with some bruises.

The Hospital staff say that they think the owl must have fallen from it’s nest so they warmed the owl up, dried it off and gave it some medication and food.

The owl’s blood work was said to have some toxic changes that required a course of antibiotics.

The vets say that the owl will be monitored and under supportive care.

Vets also say they hope to attempt re nesting the baby owl in the next few days.

cbslocal.com

Great Horned Owl Released Back Into The Wild After Rehab

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– An owl is back in the wild after a rescue that Colorado Parks and Wildlife called a “hoot.” The Great Horned Owl has been in rehab since October. The owl wasn’t seriously injured but needed some time to recover his strength. On Thursday, he was released and flew off into the wild west of Durango.
DURANGO, CO
sonomamag.com

Local Winery Helps Rescue Adorable Baby Owls, Watch the Video

Remember those early days of shelter-in-place when we couldn’t get enough of animal livestreams?. One of our favorite pastimes in the spring of 2020 was watching a YouTube video called “Relax With Sheep.” Filmed at Shafer Vineyards, the video stars a herd of sheep grazing between the vines at the Napa winery estate. The video, which is six hours long, turned out to be a great daytime distraction; the sheep’s baas served as a soothing ambient sound.
NAPA, CA
