ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Wonder Twins’ DC Movie in the Works With Adam Sztykiel to Write, Direct (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09OEJv_0eEJBVQS00

Warner Bros. is activating the power of the Wonder Twins.

The Burbank-based studio has hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming Black Adam , to write and direct an original live-action feature for HBO Max based on the DC characters.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill — the prolific banner whose credits range from The Twilight Saga and The Maze Runner to The Fault in Our Stars and Love, Simon — will produce the project, which will be titled Wonder Twins .

The Wonder Twins are a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna. They were imprinted on a generation of television viewers thanks to their introduction on Hanna-Barbera’s The All-New Super Friends Hour as young companions to adult heroes such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. The duo then appeared in the Super Friends comic and, over time, became incorporated into the larger DC universe.

The twins were known for their catchphrase, “Wonder Twin power, activate!” said before Jayna transformed into any animal, while Zan turned into … the many shapes of water. While the characters became the butt of jokes and, in modern times, memes, DC has also attempted to update and scale up the characters, who have also appeared on episodes of Teen Titans Go! , Smallville and The Flash .

Plotlines for the project are being kept in the Hall of Justice.

Sztykiel, an established big-studio scribe, has a long history with the Warner Bros., having worked on movie comedies Due Date, Project X, Spy Guys, We’re the Millers and the Dwayne Johnson monster movie Rampage , as well as serving as a writer and producer on Scoob! for Warner Animation Group.

He reteamed with Johnson for Black Adam , one of Warners’ big DC tentpoles that is being released theatrically July 29.

Sztykiel is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and MFW.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye “Ye” West Makes Surprise Appearance at Screening of Netflix Doc ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

The first act of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is called “Vision” and takes us back to 1998 when Kanye West was a young, up-and-coming Chicago producer living “beat to beat,” absorbed in the pursuit of rap stardom, his feverish dream. Fittingly, the three-part documentary — the first installment of which is out on Netflix Feb. 16 — arrives during what Ye has dubbed “Black Future Month,” a reclamation of the tragedy and discouragement that colors so much of Black history and alchemizes it into a forward-facing treatise on Black progress and innovation.More from The Hollywood ReporterAfter 'Army of Thieves': Where German...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo Join David Harbour in ‘Violent Night’ (Exclusive)

John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Hassell and Alexis Louder have joined David Harbour in Universal’s Christmas action movie Violent Night. David Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Guy Danella are producing the feature via their Universal-based 87North Banner, with the moviemakers hoping to replicate the success of their previous effort, the Bob Odenkirk sleeper action hit Nobody.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Spawn' Led John Leguizamo to Create 'PhenomX'Ben Foster in 'The Survivor': Film Review | TIFF 2021Sean Hayes and Wanda Sykes in Netflix's 'Q-Force': TV Review Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow) is directing the project, which was written by scribes Patrick Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anthem Awards: ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,’ Netflix Among Winners

The Anthem Awards, the Webbys’ new honor designed to recognize social impact work worldwide, has named the winners for its inaugural year. The winners include Color of Change, CNN, Disney’s Lion King “Protect the Pride” campaign, Freeform, GLAAD, HBO Max, National Geographic, Netflix, The New York Times‘ 1619 project, Planned Parenthood, Sesame Workshop and various ViacomCBS projects, including The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and RuPaul’s Drag Race “Say Love” PSA with The Trevor Project.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to HostBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Spain's...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Sztykiel
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Wanda Sykes
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wonder Twins#Dc Universe#Academy Awards#Amc Theatres#Hanna Barbera#Super Friends#Dc#The Warner Bros#Warner Animation Group#Warners
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Tales of the Walking Dead' Reveals Season 1 Cast Members

AMC Studios has unveiled new cast members for its upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff, Tales of the Walking Dead. Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Anthony Edwards (ER) and Poppy Liu (Hacks) will act in the upcoming six-episode anthology series. Each episode will...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Netflix 2022 Movie Slate: Get a First Look at ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Knives Out 2’ & More (VIDEO)

Looking for a good movie? Netflix is cooking up plenty of delectable streaming treats in 2022 and we have your first look at the action. Whether it’s drama, comedy, action, sci-fi, romance, or something for the whole family, the streaming platform has you covered with titles from every genre featuring today’s biggest stars. Get ready to laugh, cry, scream, and cheer for the slate of star-studded films debuting every week all year long.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

New Star Trek Movie with the J.J. Abrams Cast In the Works

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix in Early Talks to Make ‘Tinder Swindler’ Documentary Into a Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Tinder Swindler,” an eye-opening documentary about a notorious con man who used the dating app to defraud multiple women, could be getting the movie treatment. Variety understands that Netflix is in talks with producers about dramatizing the wild documentary that’s likely to make any Tinder user’s blood run cold. Sources indicate that the conversation is in early stages, and that the tone of a potential film is still being worked out. “The Tinder Swindler” debuted on the streaming service only on Wednesday, and it’s already cracking the platform’s Top 10 lists in the U.S. and U.K. Produced by “Three Identical Strangers” and...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Moonfall' Star Halle Berry Reveals If She Wants to Travel in Space After Filming New Movie (Exclusive)

Halle Berry stars in the new movie Moonfall as an astronaut and authority figure of NASA. Because Berry learned the ins and outs of space travel for the film, which will be out in theatres Friday, Feb. 4, does that mean fans will see her go on a space mission in the future? PopCulture.com recently spoke to Berry about Moonfall, and she made it clear that fans won't be seeing her tackling space travel like Michael Strahan and William Shatner.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Emmanuelle Chriqui Talks 'Trippy' but 'Oddly Plausible' New Sci-FI Movie 'Cosmic Dawn' (Exclusive)

Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui stars in the 'trippy' new sci-fi movie Cosmic Dawn, which takes viewers on a colorful and mind-bending journey, but still feels "oddly plausible," according to the film's star. While speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com about the new film, Chriqui offered her thoughts on Cosmic Dawn, explaining, "I think the thing that makes it work was that it also felt so grounded. It felt so oddly plausible."
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

End Of Watch - TV Adaptation Gets Script-To-Series Commitment At FOX

David Ayer is bringing his 2012 movie End of Watch to television. Fox has handed a script-to-series commitment to the police drama project based on original film which starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña. End of Watch, the series, follows the daily grind of two young police officers in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Director Emily Ting Wants To Reinvigorate The Teen Movie with 'Tall Girl 2' (Exclusive)

The teen comedy is a potent genre with a long legacy, and director Emily Ting wanted to bring that legacy to her new Netflix film, Tall Girl 2. While some may argue that being tall isn't the worst thing in the world, Ting wanted to take Jodie's (Ava Michelle) concerns seriously. "I think at that age, everything feels so magnified, but if you kind of take a step back, you could kind of gain a wider perspective about where you fit in," Ting said In an exclusive Interview with Popculture.com. "Even though in the first movie, I feel maybe not everyone could relate to being tall or think that that's an actual problem that someone should feel disadvantaged by, but it was very true to Jodi's journey."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy