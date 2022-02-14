ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Temps expected to drop dramatically in SoCal following record-high heat

By Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

Get ready for weather whiplash in Southern California.

Sizzling temperatures set daily heat records over the weekend from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles, but temperatures are expected to drop dramatically in the next day, ushered in by a spot of rain.

Gusty Santa Ana winds combined with a dome of warm air prompted a sharp spike in temperatures that lasted nearly a week and spurred a multiday heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

But a cold system dropping in from the Gulf of Alaska is offering temporary respite — and even a much-needed chance of rain Tuesday, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station.

