With the introduction of Season Two, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone have added yet another assault rifle, the KG M40. The weapon category was already seen as the most dominant in both games, and this latest weapon only strengths it even more. As a base gun, the KG M40 is comparable to an LMG, providing slow player movement and uninspiring damage per shot. No matter, its dedicated set of attachments becomes the real star of the show, erasing almost every flaw the weapon holds. So much so we can confidently say the KG M40 has an “S-tier weapon” written all over it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO