3M Expects To Sell Fewer Covid-19 Masks This Year

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
After seeing sales of medical masks soar during the Covid-19 pandemic, US manufacturer 3M warned Monday that demand is expected to slow sharply this year. The warning echoes that of other companies like vaccine-maker Pfizer and the CVS drugstore chain that have said pandemic-related sales are likely to soften....

shefinds

Costco's Huge Covid Announcement—All We Can Say Is Wow!

You can now upgrade your COVID-19 preventative face masks at your next visit to Costco, without being charged. After the January 14th CDC announcement that emphasized the better protection offered by respirators like N95s and KN95s as opposed to cloth and surgical face masks, the Biden administration made 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers across the U.S.
RETAIL
beckershospitalreview.com

Mix-and-match boosters tied to fewer COVID-19 cases, study finds

People who receive a COVID-19 booster that's a different brand than their primary vaccine series may be better protected against COVID-19, according to a study from Singapore published Feb. 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Using national data from the Singapore Ministry of Health, researchers analyzed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

3M Stock Extends Slide As Slowing Covid Mask Demand Hits 2022 Outlook

3M Co. (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report shares extended declines Monday, taking the stock of the industrial equipment maker back to the lowest levels in 18 months, after cautioning that mask sales will likely slow sharply this year and weigh on group profits. In a presentation ahead of its...
MARKETS
#3m#Covid#Drugstore#Air Filters#Post#Honeywell#German
Reuters

Walmart no longer requires masks for vaccinated U.S. workers

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) informed staff on Friday that fully vaccinated workers in the United States will no longer be required to wear masks in the company's facilities, effective immediately, unless required by a state or local mandate. The retailer, in an internal memo, added that workers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdvoice.info

What Is The Best Mask For COVID-19?

A mechanical engineer explains the science after 2 years of testing masks in his lab. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its guidelines about masks and respirators a number of times over the past two years and gave its most recent update on Jan. 14, 2022. The update states that cloth face coverings offer the least protection from the coronavirus compared with surgical masks or N95-style masks. Christian L’Orange is a mechanical engineer who has been testing the performance of masks for the state of Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic. He explains the new CDC guidelines and the science of what makes for a good mask.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inverse

Which mask is better for Covid-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its guidelines about masks and respirators a number of times over the past two years and gave its most recent update on Jan. 14, 2022. The update states that cloth face coverings offer the least protection from the coronavirus compared with surgical masks or N95-style masks. Christian L'Orange is a mechanical engineer who has been testing the performance of masks for the state of Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic. He explains the new CDC guidelines and the science of what makes for a good mask.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Herald

Sorting out the varieties of COVID-19 masks

Q: I want to upgrade from the cloth masks that our family has been using, but I'm confused. What's the difference between N95, KN95 and KF94 masks? I'm sure a lot of people will find it helpful if you can explain the differences. A: SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital cleaners for private healthcare giant ‘forced to to work without PPE or proper training’

Cleaners at a London hospital have launched a campaign against an outsourcing company and a giant private US healthcare firm, claiming that they were subjected to bullying and harassment when they spoke out about a string of alleged serious Covid safety violations.Health Corporation of America (HCA) claimed millions of pounds in furlough money while collecting £190m in NHS contracts. Its revenues hit $51bn in 2020 but it paid key workers in its London hospital just £9.36 per hour - substantially below the London Living Wage of £11.05.The cleaners, who are campaigning for better pay and conditions, allege that their safety...
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Decrease But Deaths Remain Elevated

Coronavirus cases across the U.S. are trending down, but average daily COVID-19 deaths remain elevated as state leaders move to drop mask mandates. As of Monday, new infections were trending down in every state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Cases have been decreasing since peaking in mid-January at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Titanium dioxide particles frequently present in face masks intended for general use require regulatory control

Although titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a suspected human carcinogen when inhaled, fiber-grade TiO2 (nano)particles were demonstrated in synthetic textile fibers of face masks intended for the general public. STEM-EDX analysis on sections of a variety of single use and reusable face masks visualized agglomerated near-spherical TiO2 particles in non-woven fabrics, polyester, polyamide and bi-component fibers. Median sizes of constituent particles ranged from 89 to 184Â nm, implying an important fraction of nano-sized particles (<"‰100Â nm). The total TiO2 mass determined by ICP-OES ranged from 791 to 152,345Â Âµg per mask. The estimated TiO2 mass at the fiber surface ranged from 17 to 4394Â Âµg, and systematically exceeded the acceptable exposure level to TiO2 by inhalation (3.6Â Âµg), determined based on a scenario where face masks are worn intensively. No assumptions were made about the likelihood of the release of TiO2 particles itself, since direct measurement of release and inhalation uptake when face masks are worn could not be assessed. The importance of wearing face masks against COVID-19 is unquestionable. Even so, these results urge for in depth research of (nano)technology applications in textiles to avoid possible future consequences caused by a poorly regulated use and to implement regulatory standards phasing out or limiting the amount of TiO2 particles, following the safe-by-design principle.
SCIENCE
Metro International

Hong Kong’s daily COVID-19 infections surge to record

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong’s daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday, authorities said, as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that is shaping as the biggest test yet of its ‘dynamic zero’ policy. The city has reported close to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Are face masks still working against COVID-19?

Results of a new study performed from Feb. 18 to Dec. 1, 2021, show the least amount of protection (an ordinary cloth mask) offered 56% more protection than wearing no mask in indoor settings. Meanwhile, surgical masks offered 66% more protection and N95/KN95 respirators offered the most protection, 83%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

A ‘stealth’ Omicron subvariant is now spreading, worrying experts

Cases of the Omicron variant are on the decline in U.S. and worldwide—but a different version of Omicron is now gaining traction. This so-called stealth variant, officially known as BA.2, is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response, than the original Omicron, leading experts to fear it could further prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
