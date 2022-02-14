Wexford County Mother Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

A Wexford County woman has pleaded guilty to embezzlement after the Michigan Attorney General’s Office says she took money from her adult child instead of using the money to pay for adult foster care home expenses.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Tamala Taylor, 63, used more $32,000 of her adult child’s money for her own purposes between 2018 and 2019 while her child resided in an adult foster care home in Manton. The attorney general’s office says Taylor refused to pay the full amount of her child’s rent at the AFC home and would not provide adequate funds for her child’s personal expenses.

Taylor was charged last October with charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $20,000 to $50,000, a 10-year felony.

Taylor pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 11 to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, a five-year felony. She also agreed to pay restitution to her child in the amount of $32,578.81.

“Our Financial Crimes Division remains steadfast in pursuing instances of wrongdoing, especially in cases where the victim is a vulnerable adult,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I’m proud of the work done to secure this guilty plea.”

Taylor will be sentenced on April 4.