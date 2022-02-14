ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford County, MI

Wexford County Mother Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

By 9and10news Site Staff
 1 day ago
A Wexford County woman has pleaded guilty to embezzlement after the Michigan Attorney General’s Office says she took money from her adult child instead of using the money to pay for adult foster care home expenses.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Tamala Taylor, 63, used more $32,000 of her adult child’s money for her own purposes between 2018 and 2019 while her child resided in an adult foster care home in Manton. The attorney general’s office says Taylor refused to pay the full amount of her child’s rent at the AFC home and would not provide adequate funds for her child’s personal expenses.

Taylor was charged last October with charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $20,000 to $50,000, a 10-year felony.

Taylor pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 11 to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, a five-year felony. She also agreed to pay restitution to her child in the amount of $32,578.81.

“Our Financial Crimes Division remains steadfast in pursuing instances of wrongdoing, especially in cases where the victim is a vulnerable adult,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I’m proud of the work done to secure this guilty plea.”

Taylor will be sentenced on April 4.

Police Search, Seize Records from Home of Chatfield Aides

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State police on Tuesday searched and took materials from the Lansing-area home of a couple who worked as top aides to Lee Chatfield when he was speaker of the Michigan House. Chatfield is under investigation after his sister-in-law accused him of sexually assaulting her for...
Michigan State Police Searching for Missing Woman

Michigan State Police announced late Tuesday afternoon that Brittany Barrington has been found safe. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Michigan State Police are asking for assistance in finding Brittany Barrington, 26. Barrington is five-foot-ten, 186 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Troopers say the car Barrington was driving was found on the...
