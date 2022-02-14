ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Blackburn, colleagues introduce bill to help Ukraine deter Russian invasion

knoxvilledailysun.com
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Actv (ITALICS), which would authorize the President to enter into lend-lease agreements directly with Ukraine and provide military...

www.knoxvilledailysun.com

Reuters

Biden, Scholz highlight NATO reinforcements if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed...
abc17news.com

Russians scoff at Western fears of Ukraine invasion

MOSCOW (AP) — While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don’t expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on the ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin has cast the U.S. warnings of an imminent attack as “hysteria” and “absurdity,” and many Russians believe that Washington is deliberately stoking panic and fomenting tensions to trigger a conflict for domestic reasons. Putin’s angry rhetoric about NATO’s plans to expand to Russia’s “doorstep” has struck a chord with the broad public, but most ordinary Russians can’t imagine a war against the “brotherly” Ukrainian people, and observers say the Kremlin will gain nothing from an invasion.
Daily Mail

D-Day arrives in Ukraine: Biden says war 'still a risk' amid fears Putin is toying with the West by removing some tanks but deploying MORE troops to the border on the day intelligence agencies predicted invasion would begin

Russia was last night stepping up preparations to invade Ukraine – despite Vladimir Putin’s claims he favours further talks over military conflict. Yesterday in a deeply alarming move, and against Russian proclamations, Western nations saw additional Russian troops advancing towards Ukraine’s border. They will bolster the 130,000-strong...
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
The Independent

German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday, part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away.Scholz plans to continue on to Moscow where he will try to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down.U.S. officials have warned that Russia could attack this week. Moscow denies it has any such plans but has massed well over 130,000 troops near Ukraine and, in the U.S. view, has built up enough firepower to launch an attack on short notice.With concerns rising that war could...
BBC

Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up

Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops. He said the next step was requesting a meeting within...
