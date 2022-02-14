Longtime Elm City commissioner dies

Melvin Cooke is pictured during an Elm City Board of Commissioners meeting at the old Elm City Railroad Depot last year. Cooke died Sunday at age 84.

ELM CITY — Former town Commissioner Melvin R. Cooke died Sunday at age 84.

An Elm City native and longtime businessman, Cooke served on the Elm City Board of Commissioners for 23 years, leaving office in 2021.

“He left a tremendous impression here in Elm City,” said Mayor Tawanda Moore. “He was a very knowledgeable man.”

Cooke was an antique collector and traveled far and wide to buy the unique items he sold at Antique World, a business he ran for 50 years.

“I gave him the utmost respect,” Moore said.

Moore took over the role of mayor pro tem from Cooke while her predecessor, Grady Smith, was mayor of Elm City.

“He was very knowledgeable, having served long before I came on the board,” Moore said. “I am in awe. He will be greatly missed.”

Cooke played an instrumental role in securing the historic Elm City Railroad Depot where the Board of Commissioners now meets.

CSX donated the structure to the town, and a $325,000 N.C. Department of Transportation Enhancement Program grant was used to move the circa-1909 depot away from the tracks to its present location.

“If we can get it done, it’ll be a beautiful old building, a big plus for the town,” Cooke told the Times for a 2006 story on efforts to relocate and restore the building.

Cooke’s dream for an Elm City museum came about after the move.

“If they can move something as big as a lighthouse, our depot should be no big deal,” Cooke said at the time.

Moore said the old railroad depot Cooke helped the town secure “has become a staple in the community.”

The mayor said she sees the depot being used well into the future as a venue not only for people in Elm City, but others from outside the town.

“I would like to see it as a town attraction for tourism future here in Elm City,” Moore said.

Smith, the former mayor, said he was saddened to hear of Cooke’s passing.

“I worked together with him for several years. He was on our board for 20-some years. He came in and worked real hard closely with me,” Smith said. “He came in and said he wanted to work with water and sewer. He became out water and sewer commissioner.”

Smith said he never knew Cooke to give up on any project he undertook.

“He helped us get grants to improve our water and sewer in Elm City,” Smith said. “He worked really hard going back and forth from Raleigh trying to get funding for our sewer system. He would push and push as hard as he could to help the people of Elm City. Melvin was a good man and a good commissioner. He loved Elm City.”

Cooke’s funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Joyner’s Funeral Home in Wilson. Visitation is scheduled from 10-10:45 a.m.