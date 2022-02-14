ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge to dismiss Palin’s libel suit against New York Times

By TOM HAYS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqeR9_0eEJ8HEq00
1 of 8

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the announcement with a jury still deliberating at a New York City trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week.

The judge said Palin had failed to show that The Times had acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he let jury deliberations continue in case his decision winds up being reversed on appeal. He said he would wait to formally enter the judgment when the trial ends.

“This is the kind of case that inevitably goes up on appeal,” Rakoff said in an explanation from the bench.

The jury concluded the day without reaching a verdict. They were to resume deliberating Tuesday.

Outside the courthouse, Palin expressed bafflement over the judge taking a position before jurors made their own decision.

“This is a jury trial and we always appreciate the system. So whatever happened in there usurps the system,” she said.

Lawyers for both Palin and The Times left court without commenting.

Palin sued The Times in 2017, claiming the newspaper had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with the editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, The Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

The Times acknowledged that then-editorial page editor James Bennet had inserted wording that wrongly described both the map, and any link to the shooting. But the newspaper’s lawyers said he made an “honest mistake” that was never intended to harm Palin.

To prove malice, Palin’s lawyers had to show that Bennet knew the wording was false or he knew that there was “a high probability” that it was false, the judge said.

Despite his position, Rakoff said he was “hardly surprised Ms. Palin brought a lawsuit. ... I think this is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of The Times.”

Comments / 78

Sicario
1d ago

Oh people are so funny. Most the people here crying probably didn’t follow a single minute of this trial until the headline comes out then all of a sudden POOF they care. Then cry. Then cry some more. Then call names. Keep it up people I love this entertainment

Reply(3)
4
Kat Sobania
1d ago

Wrong jurisdiction, Judges in NY are just as hopeless as their population. the judge need only go to the comments section and see how many of the brain dead in this country still believe the smear to recognize the damage done by rabid political yellow journalism.

Reply(10)
12
BlueGarnet
1d ago

Now go away Typhoid Palin. Disappear back under your rock and stay there.

Reply(13)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:44 a.m. EST

Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions; West skeptical. MOSCOW (AP) — Russia made two overtures to ease tensions around Ukraine — reporting a pullback of troops near its neighbor and welcoming talks with the West. But the United States and its allies said they needed evidence of the troop movements and that the threat of a Russian invasion still loomed. For the second day Tuesday, there were signs of hope that Europe might avoid war following weeks of escalating East-West tensions as Moscow massed around 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine and held massive military drills. Those moves led to dire warnings from Washington, London and other European capitals that Russia was preparing to roll into Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Alaska Government
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Cuba begins public consultation on marriage equality law

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s leaders have launched an unusual series of neighborhood meetings across the island to debate a measure that would legalize same-sex marriage and adoption, a measure that pits the daughter of former President Raul Castro against a growing evangelical movement. The planned 78,000 meetings, which...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 16, the 47th day of 2022. There are 318 days left in the year. On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a-half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista. On this date:. In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Steve Scalise
The Associated Press

Lamont to visit Israel on Connecticut’s economic mission

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will visit Israel next month as part of a Connecticut economic development mission. announced Tuesday he will be part of an economic development mission to Israel later this month to promote Connecticut as a welcoming place for start-up companies and to strengthen relations between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

759K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy