The coroner due to hold inquests into the deaths of 11 men in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy has lost her High Court bid to get video footage from the pilot’s cockpit.Andrew Hill survived after the Hawker Hunter jet he was flying exploded into a fireball on a busy dual carriageway at the Shoreham Airshow in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The crash was investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which found the crash could have been avoided and was caused by pilot error when Mr Hill flew too low and too slowly while carrying out a manoeuvre.Mr Hill...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO