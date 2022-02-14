ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cooper Kupp’s dominant season ends with ultimate glory—the Superbowl MVP

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9Rwo_0eEJ88NY00
Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

YAKIMA, Wash. — Cooper Kupp, one of the greatest athletes ever to hail from Eastern Washington, closed out a truly historic season of football by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy over his head—a fitting end to a dominant wide receiver campaign that etched his name into the NFL record books.

Kupp caught a game-high eight passes for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His stellar performance earned him the honor of the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award: An accolade awarded to the player who made the greatest impact on the Super Bowl each year.

He solidified his case with the game-sealing touchdown grab within the final minutes of the big game.

By doing so, Kupp became the eighth wide receiver to ever receive the decoration, joining the likes of Jerry Rice, Hines Ward, Lynn Swan, and more recently, Julian Edelman. Kupp is also one of just five non-quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl MVP in the last 15 years.

The former Eastern Washington Eagles star tallied 1,965 yards from scrimmage this season—surpassing Calvin Johnson’s 2012 record for the most ever in an NFL season by a wide receiver.

His grand total of 2,425 receiving yards made him the first player at his position to surpass 2,000 yards in a year (regular season and playoff combined).

Needless to say, Cooper Kupp was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and is well on his way to solidifying a Hall of Fame case at only 28 years old.

His hometown of Yakima, Washington rallied behind him—showing support both in person and virtually throughout his historic season. At this point, Kupp is building a case as Eastern Washington’s greatest athlete of all time—although a final conclusion will be drawn at the end of his career.

The Kupp family has a history of success as Washington state athletes. Cooper is the son of former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp, who played college ball at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, WA. Cooper’s brother, Ketner, also had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

His grandfather, Jake Kupp, was a graduate of Sunnyside High School and played college football at the University of Washington. He went on to have a lengthy NFL career that landed him in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

The Kupp family is one of five families in the history of the NFL to have three generations of members drafted into the NFL.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Rams’ Aaron Donald, not Cooper Kupp, deserved to win Super Bowl 56 MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cooper Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions after some late-game heroics from star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching what ended up being the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford. Kupp had a great game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including four big catches in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
ClutchPoints

Larry Fitzgerald’s blunt admission on how Rams’ Cooper Kupp stacks up vs. his historic postseason

Los Angeles Rams star and Super Bowl champion Cooper Kupp just wrapped up the best single-season from wide receiver in NFL history. Kupp followed up a historic triple-crown winning season with a Super Bowl victory and a Super Bowl MVP trophy to go with it. In the aftermath of the team’s playoff run, fans have begun to declare Kupp’s performance in the postseason as the greatest showing by a wide receiver in NFL playoff history, surpassing the 2008 run from Larry Fitzgerald with the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald has since addressed Kupp’s dominant run to the Super Bowl, and had one blunt admission about a key difference between the two, via Kent Somers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#College Football#American Football#Ramsnfl#Eastern Washington Eagles#Hall Of Fame
ClutchPoints

Cooper Kupp’s 10-word remark immediately after winning Super Bowl 56, MVP

Right from the onset, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knew wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be key to their victory in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. The Rams quarterback revealed after their massive win that Sean McVay kept calling plays for Kupp. Sure enough, it was the right decision. The 28-year-old NFL Offensive Player of the Year came up big for the Rams, making the critical touchdown that sealed the trophy for the squad.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Super Bowl 2022 LIVE: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals result as Cooper Kupp wins MVP

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 after a rollercoaster game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper Kupp scored the winning touchdown before Aaron Donald made the decisive play in a 23-20 game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns as he out duelled Joe Burrow in a see-saw game that went back and forth before LA, on their home field, emerged victorious in the fourth quarter. It is a second Super Bowl win for the Rams, following their first - as the St Louis Rams - back in 1999, as coach Sean McVay makes amends for...
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Cooper Kupp caps record-breaking year with Super Bowl MVP award

Cooper Kupp struggled to put his feelings into words as he looked out over a confetti-covered field Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. Moments earlier, Kupp had been named MVP of Super Bowl LVI. He caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, as the Rams rallied for a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to win their first title in Los Angeles.
NFL
Springfield News Sun

Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from...
NFL
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
807
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy