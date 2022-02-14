ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A Letter To Hollow Knight Silksong

By Jordan Ramée
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI miss you. It's been too long since I've heard from you. Today is February 14--some may refer to it as Valentine's Day, but it's far more special than that. It's the day I and so many others got to see you for the first time. Your announcement trailer debuted on...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Shovel Knight Devs Reveal New Game Mina The Hollower

During Yacht Club Games Presents 2022, Yacht Club Games revealed Mina The Hollower, a project now live on Kickstarter. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer. In Mina, you play as the titular mouse--she's an inventor who sets out on an adventure. Mina looks to be a top-down adventure game in the same vein as The Legend of Zelda, though with a heavy dose of gothic and potentially horror vibes. The game features a very Game Boy Color aesthetic, though it's set to release for modern-day consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Mina the Hollower

After years of building out the world and characters of Shovel Knight through expansions and side adventures, developer Yacht Club Games is finally ready to create something unrelated to the dirt-digging hero. The studio is taking to Kickstarter once again to fund its newest project Mina the Hollower, which features a mousey protagonist with a familiar penchant for moving soil. I’ve spent quite a bit of time hands-on with the game’s demo, and while it’s a very early vertical slice, my first adventure with Mina offered a difficult yet promising look into what the final game may have in store.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Mina the Hollower Is the Game Boy Color Inspired Successor to Shovel Knight for PS5, PS4

Yacht Club Games, the creator of Shovel Knight, has a brand new game – and it’s a The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons era Game Boy Color-inspired adventure for the PlayStation 5 and PS4 named Mina the Hollower. Frankly, this looks incredible: it has the look of a classic handheld title, but clearly it’s leveraging the power of its contemporary target platforms to do so much more than Nintendo’s legendary purple portable ever could.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

The Perfect Pencil is a surreal adventure inspired by Hollow Knight, coming to PC and Switch

Italian indie developer Studio Cima has unveiled a new hand-drawn Metroidvania called The Perfect Pencil, coming for PC and Switch. The game’s described as a mixture of Hollow Knight‘s action with the “psychological depth” of games Celeste and Limbo. You play as Jon, who finds himself trapped in a mysterious world, and sees a glow to escape. Everything in this hand-drawn world takes a surreal bent, with even John himself having the head of a camera.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Video Game#Gps#Pharloom#Hollownest#Team Cherry#Edge
nintendoeverything.com

Yacht Club Games unveils Mina the Hollower

Yacht Club Games, the developer of Shovel Knight, today unveiled Mina the Hollower as one of its latest projects. What we have here is an action adventure title featuring an 8-bit aesthetic, though it’s been “refined for the modern era.” Yacht Club says that the title “may remind you of classic titles like Castlevania, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, or even Bloodborne.”
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Mina the Hollower Aims for December 2023 Launch

Mina the Hollower Devs Will Be Transparent About Development “Every Step of the Way”. Mina the Hollower is a Game Boy-inspired title from Shovel Knight devs Yacht Club Games. It will take fans back to the 90s era with its own take on Zelda II, Dragon Quest Monsters, and Castlevania.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Shovel Knight devs combine Castlevania with old-school Zelda in new game Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower is the next game from Shovel Knight studio Yacht Club Games, and it looks like an unmissable mix of the original Zelda and Castlevania games. As you may have guessed, the 8-bit adventurer stars Mina, our mouse heroine and a storied Hollower – basically a scholar who studies the earth and its resources. Brandishing her trusty whip, Mina heads to Tenebrous Isle to investigate disturbances which have disabled the Spark Generators she invented and installed, and the story descends into its Gothic horror roots from there.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Perfect Pencil invokes Hollow Knight and Celeste comparisons in announcement trailer

The Perfect Pencil, a psychological 2D action-adventure game from Italian development team Studio Cima that invokes Hollow Knight and Celeste, has been announced for PC and Nintendo Switch. Drawing comparisons with Hollow Knight and Celeste, The Perfect Pencil’s hand-crafted world promises “engaging interactions, challenging choices” and “fast paced combat” according...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noisypixel.net

Shovel Knight Developer Announces Retro Top-Down Action Adventure ‘Mina the Hollower’; Kickstarter Available

During today’s Yacht Club Games announcement stream via G4TV, the developer announced Mina the Hollower. This title is currently available to back on Kickstarter and boasts retro appeal. Players control the protagonist in a top-down action-adventure with Game Boy Color-esque aesthetics. Alongside 60 FPS performance, the game is inspired by Link’s Awakening, Bloodborne and Castlevania.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When is the release date of Mina The Hollower?

The Game Boy-inspired Mina The Hollower will be taking players back to the ’90s with its own take on Castlevania, Zelda II, and Dragon Quest Monsters. And with the Kickstarter campaign just launched, fans of the game’s developer Yacht Club Games are dying to find out more, including its release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Mina the Hollower Is Shovel Knight Studio Yacht Club Game's Next Project

Yacht Club Games, creators of Shovel Knight have announced it's working on a new IP called Mina the Hollower, and like her platforming predecessor, Mina looks to build upon some classic inspirations. Unveiled during a presentation on G4 this afternoon called Yacht Club Games Presents, Mina the Hollower is a...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Random: The Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundle Is Back In Stock

The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle has been sold out since before Christmas, but it randomly popped up at the Nintendo Store today. The $300 bundle comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. That's a pretty darn good deal, especially since you can now play the SNES RPG classic Earthbound via Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Coming To Nintendo Switch In April

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced as part of its Nintendo Direct event on Wednesday. It will be released on April 20 from developer Aspyr Media. The game was originally released in 2008 for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. It also came to Wii,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Announced, Set To Launch September 2022

The February 2022 Nintendo Direct concluded with the reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. A new trailer for the upcoming JRPG showcased the game's characters and teased its plot. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is scheduled to launch September 2022. As seen in the trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a brand-new cast of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

15 Best Metroidvania Games To Play In 2022

The best metroidvanias are games that provide massive maps to explore, obstacles to conquer, and progression systems that provide constant "eureka" moments during your journey. Metroidvanias are one of the more popular genres out there, and with the gap between new Castlevania or Metroid games usually being lengthy, seeing the best elements of those franchises combined into games that find fascinating new ways to put a unique spin on the formula makes for some great entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mario Strikers: Battle League – Announcement Trailer

Fierce special shots, items, & tackles means there’s no rules except to rule the field! Play with up to 8 players locally & online, and even create your own club when Mario Strikers: Battle League launches on Nintendo Switch June 10th.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Horizon Forbidden West Review - Squad Goals

Horizon Forbidden West can be daunting in its size and scope. That feeling only grows as you uncover its map, collect gear to fill in its giant arsenal of weapons and armors, or unlock a huge number of special moves, skills, and passive buffs from its expansive, revamped skill tree. But while it casts an imposing shadow, Forbidden West often keeps its focus on characters and their stories, and that approach works to break the enormity into smaller chunks and give your adventure stakes that matter. The game is continually compelling not because developer Guerrilla Games filled it with a huge amount of stuff to do, but because so much of that stuff is thoughtfully constructed and sometimes even emotionally engaging, instead of just feeling like items created to add as many map markers to the world as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Uncharted Review - Familiar Territory

There's probably not an easier game franchise to adapt into a movie than Uncharted. The games themselves mostly follow the formula of a summer blockbuster, and you can find fairly compelling videos on YouTube in which players have spliced together cutscenes to create something of a movie version of the games. As a film adaptation, Uncharted doesn't really have far to go--but that also means it needs to bring something more to the experience that the games haven't already covered. While the action scenes are exciting and the quips are fun, there's not much to the movie version of Uncharted that sets it apart from similar blockbusters--or from the games themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Launch Trailer - All The Hints, Tidbits, And Secrets We Spotted

We're officially one week away from Destiny 2's next expansion, The Witch Queen. Bungie has dropped one final look at what's to come with a Witch Queen launch trailer, which provides just a few more details about the expansion's story and gameplay. There's more of the big cinematics of the expansion than we've yet seen, some more potential clues about where the story is going, and maybe a new weapon or two.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Launch Trailer

The game features scenarios that transport fans to different periods, enabling them to play through historic moments like the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the Battle of Chibi. But just because you’re playing through historic periods, doesn’t mean you need to follow history in order to be successful.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy