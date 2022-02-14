University of Alabama: No alcohol at Bryant-Denny thanks to Tuscaloosa spat
Fans won’t be able to get a cold one at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. It’s all because of a squabble between the University...www.waaytv.com
Fans won’t be able to get a cold one at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. It’s all because of a squabble between the University...www.waaytv.com
Hmm, I’ve been going for years and never seen a beer sold there to the general admission seats. Alcohol is only in the suites or the high rollers
With students it is probably a good idea not to sell alcohol.Of age students can share with underage. Crime is bad enough in Tuscaloosa.
Comments / 3