ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

RESULTS: FWT22 Stop 3 - Kicking Horse

By Max Ritter
tetongravity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen nature throws a wrench in your plans, improvise and have an even bigger party. At least that’s what happened in Kicking Horse this weekend at the third stop of the 2022 Freeride World Tour. In the days right before the event window, a nasty weather pattern came through with high...

www.tetongravity.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Europe#Ski Resort#Canada#The Fwt Finals
WSAV News 3

US wins gold, silver in ski slopestyle

Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.
SPORTS
CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
SPORTS
tetongravity.com

​Trailer: Wiley Miller’s Connection To Gravity

Wiley Miller’s newest film project A Connection to Gravity is a compilation of history and highlights throughout his career as a pro skier. An in-depth look at current life in his home state of Montana and how skiing continues to drive him through life’s challenges. This film aims to simplify the true form of meaning and happiness we all look to achieve through dedicated practice and passion.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
tetongravity.com

That time I double flipped an 80 foot waterfall in the middle of the woods

It was July 9th 2021, the peak of Summer and I was about to leave for the anticipated and dangerous cliff jumping trip yet, King Falls. King Falls was like a fairy tale to my friends and me, the kind of place we dreamed about going, but never seriously considered. It was rumoured to be the most intense waterfall one could jump off in all of Northern California. The location is so secretive and hidden, that there are only four videos of the waterfall online and certainly no coordinates available. It took us months of scouring rivers on Google Maps during class to find the exact location, but this only added to the allure. We had formed a plan for the following day in which we would finally attempt the long trek there. My excitement was unparalleled that night as I drifted off to sleep, probably dreaming about King Falls.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Freeskier Magazine

[Freeride World Tour 2022] Kicking Horse, British Columbia – Stop Three Recap

And just like that, we’re half way done with the 2022 Freeride World Tour. Kicking Horse Mountain, British Columbia served as host to the one and only North American stop on this years circuit. Both the women’s and men’s ski fields went absolutely wild, with two familiar young guns holding the top spots at the end of the day. Let’s dive in to everything the land of Tim Bits and high class, horse-mounted forest rangers had to offer.
SPORTS
nhpbs.org

American Horses

American horses are icons. Mustang. Appaloosa. Morgan. Quarter Horse. Follow the history of the uniquely American horse breeds that helped shape our nation and meet the people who are continuing in the long tradition of caring for them.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Dave Ryding watches Winter Olympic medal hopes fade after mistake on opening run

Dave Ryding’s dream of an Olympic medal faded away after a mistake on his opening run cost him any chance of a podium finish at the Genting Alpine Centre.Ryding, the shock winner of last month’s World Cup slalom in Kitzbuhel, made a storming start and led at the first two splits on the opening run.But he was left clinging on after an error midway down the course and although he finished his run just over one second adrift of the bronze medal position, it meant he sank to 16th place in the standings.Although Ryding lived up to his vow to...
SPORTS
steamboatradio.com

SSWSC Freeskiers hit the big jumps at Aspen Highlands

All photos courtesy SSWSC. Here’s everything from Matti Hill | Big Mountain Lead Coach for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. This past week, athletes from the SSWSC Freeskiing program attended an IFSA National Event in Aspen Highlands. (International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association) The comp took place on Whip’s Veneration and Filip’s Leap up in the Highlands Bowl. It had large drops, steep pitches and very challenging conditions which made for an exciting three days of competition.
ASPEN, CO
9News

Puerto Rican skier who trains in Colorado defeats cancer, reaches Olympics

VAIL, Colo. — Resilience and perseverance could be two terms that come to mind about William Flaherty's journey to reach the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The 17-year-old alpine skier, who lives part-time in Colorado and represents Puerto Rico at the Olympics, not only managed to win a tough battle against cancer, but he has competed against the best athletes in the world.
VAIL, CO
defuniakherald.com

Walton County native wins bronze medal in 2022 Winter Triathlon

William “Tyler” Head brought home the bronze for Team USA at the 2022 World Triathlon Winter Championships in Andorra. Andorra is a small principality approximately 180 square miles in size, located in the Pyrenees Mountains and bordered by France and Spain. Competing in the Pyrenees Mountains on Sunday,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Winter Olympics curling LIVE: Eve Muirhead’s Team GB vs Canada result after Kamila Valieva cleared to compete

Follow live updates from the Winter Olympics as Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater, was cleared to continue competing at the Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. Valieva, the face of the Beijing Winter Olympics, faced a hearing from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday but they ruled there were “exceptional circumstances” in her case and overturned her provisional doping suspension. Meanwhile, Eve Muirhead’s Team GB suffered a 7-3 defeat to Canada, a result that comes as a blow to their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. It leaves the women’s team with...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Watch Nick Goepper Earn Third Straight Olympic Freeski Slopestyle Medal

The men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle event has been held at the Olympics three times, and Nick Goepper has stood atop the podium on all three occasions. After winning bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Goepper secured another silver in Beijing on Tuesday with a top score of 86.48 on his second run.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy