RESULTS: FWT22 Stop 3 - Kicking Horse

It was July 9th 2021, the peak of Summer and I was about to leave for the anticipated and dangerous cliff jumping trip yet, King Falls. King Falls was like a fairy tale to my friends and me, the kind of place we dreamed about going, but never seriously considered. It was rumoured to be the most intense waterfall one could jump off in all of Northern California. The location is so secretive and hidden, that there are only four videos of the waterfall online and certainly no coordinates available. It took us months of scouring rivers on Google Maps during class to find the exact location, but this only added to the allure. We had formed a plan for the following day in which we would finally attempt the long trek there. My excitement was unparalleled that night as I drifted off to sleep, probably dreaming about King Falls.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO