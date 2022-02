CHESHIRE — As the Town of Cheshire continues to debate school modernization, a timeline has been spelled out for the next several months. Recently, the Board of Education officially supported what it called the “Next Generation” plan for projects related to school infrastructure — with Phase One of the proposal focused on the building of two new elementary schools in the north and south ends of town. The next steps are to ensure that grant applications are in place for the Town Council to consider and ultimately send the proposal to referendum in November.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO